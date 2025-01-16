There are many Task Manager alternatives out there for Windows PCs, but you might find yourself wondering whether you can actually replace the default Task Manager on Windows 11. This would mean pressing Ctrl+Alt+Esc or launching the Task Manager from anywhere in the operating system would open your replacement instead of the default. As it turns out, you actually can, and it's really, really easy!

How to replace the Task Manager on Windows

If you want to replace the Task Manager on Windows, you can do it manually, but many alternatives have the option built-in, too. For example, Task Manager Deluxe (once you elevate its permissions), will give you the option in the top left to Replace Task Manager. Task Manager Deluxe then gives you the option to click it again to remove it, but not every Task Manager will do that. You can actually modify the same field manually if you want in the registry editor!

Open Regedit Go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\Image File Execution Options\taskmgr.exe Modify the Debugger value to point to a location of an application. If it doesn't exist, you can create it.

This application doesn't even need to be a Task Manager alternative. Any application can be entered here, which means you can even turn your Task Manager option into a shortcut for another application... though we really don't recommend doing that. Other tools like AutoHotKey are better suited for that use case.

If you then want to go back to the regular Task Manager, you have a few options. You can delete the Debugger flag in RegEdit, or you can use the command prompt (run as administrator) to remove it with the following command:

reg delete "HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\Image File Execution Options\taskmgr.exe" /v Debugger

This will instantly restore your Task Manager to what it once was, so you don't need to worry about playing around with the registry again. You'll need to confirm the deletion of the registry entry when you press enter on the command, and you can also run the same command in PowerShell instead if you wish.