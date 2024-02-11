iPhone batteries are not easy to replace, though it is technically possible to do it yourself, thanks to the Self Service Repair Program Apple launched in 2021. But your best bet remains to take the device to an authorized service center to have the battery replaced. Before you dive into how to replace an iPhone battery, however, it’s first important to determine if it needs replacing at all. Plus, is it worth it or should you just buy a new phone? Here, we’ll discuss how to check your iPhone battery health and the different ways to replace an iPhone battery once the inevitable times comes that the battery no longer holds its charge sufficiently.

How to check your battery health

The first thing you should do to determine if issues plaguing your phone relate to the battery is to check your iPhone battery health. This is accessible in the iPhone's Settings app under Battery and Battery Health & Charging. We cover the steps to do this in our handy guide.

It can take about 500 charging cycles, typically around 2-3 years, for the maximum capacity of an iPhone battery to wear down to 80% of its original capacity, which is about the time when the battery should be replaced. If yours is hovering in this vicinity, it’s time to consider a battery replacement.

How to replace an iPhone battery

You have two options when it comes to replacing an iPhone battery: sending it in for repairs or doing it yourself.

Through Apple

The first and simplest option (though likely the most expensive) is to take the iPhone to an Apple Store or authorized Apple repair center, which includes many third-party shops throughout North America, and have them replace the battery for you. As long as you use an authorized center, you can be confident that the battery will be replaced using the proper tools and authentic parts. Apple also offers the option to mail the phone in for repair, though this will take longer since you have to wait for shipping (Apple sends a box to mail in your phone) as well as for the return. If you have a second phone you can use in the meantime, you might prefer this option.

The cost for a battery repair will depend on whether the phone is still under warranty, if you have AppleCare Plus, or if you’re out of warranty with no coverage. For the former two scenarios, Apple will deem the battery “defective” if it cannot hold a charge above 80% and your repair will be free. If you’re not covered, a battery swap will cost about $89 to $99, depending on the phone and battery, plus mailing costs if you choose to go that route.

Keep in mind that if you opt for a third-party vendor, you should ask if they provide the same sealing adhesive that maintains the water-resistance of the phone. If they don’t, you’ll need to use the phone with caution around water or get a waterproof case to keep it protected against moisture.

The do-it-yourself method

The do-it-yourself (DIY) method of phone repairs is growing in popularity. This method can be cheaper and allows you to extend the life of the phone beyond its usual span. However, DIY for some phones is much simpler than others. With Apple, replacing the battery yourself is a fairly complex process, so it’s best reserved for those with a bit of know-how or confidence they can learn. You’ll need steady and precise fingers and all the right tools.

Apple has its own Self Service Repair program that provides detailed manuals to guide you along the process. You can purchase Apple-approved parts for a reputable company like IFixit.com then get to work. iFixit.com even offers its own guides and instructional videos to help you.

Typically, the process involves removing the back of the phone, heating the lower edges enough to remove the display (but not damage it), then removing and replacing the battery. This includes loosening the strong glue that holds the battery in place.

Keep in mind that doing this would void your warranty and could impact the water-resistant nature of the phone. If you feel confident enough to do it yourself, go for it. Otherwise, the safest, most effortless option is to have an authorized repairperson do the work.

Other steps

Some users have reported that certain iPhone models, particularly the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, have batteries that degrade much more quickly than they should. If you need a temporary solution while you figure things out, consider investing in a portable battery charger and bringing it along with you. This adds extra weight and inconvenience, but with a powerful battery charger (think 10,000mAh or higher), it will help get your phone through the day. Consider a MagSafe charger (with a compatible iPhone) to recharge wirelessly on the go or at your desk.

There are steps you can take for all models, from older model iPhones right up to the latest iPhones, to keep your iPhone battery healthy. These include things like using the optimize battery charging feature on the latest models with iOS 17 (it works with models down to iOS 13), dimming the screen and using auto-brightness, turning off background app refresh, and more. Many of these methods help conserve battery so the phone lasts longer throughout the day as well.

If your phone is out of warranty or it’s an older-model phone and you think the cost for repair is not worth it, it might be time to upgrade to a newer model like the iPhone 15 Pro Max. If you bought the phone outright, you can still sell it second-hand at a discounted rate. You might feel that the $100 is better spent on a new phone, but paying the extra $100 or less to swap the battery might be worth it to someone else who's willing to buy used and save a few bucks.