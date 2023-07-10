The Asus ROG Ally is a high-end video game handheld powered by Windows, and the highest-end device you can get has 512GB of storage. That's a decent amount of storage, but installing a game like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will take up nearly 20% of that right away. Couple that with other games that are all getting close to the 100GB mark, and all of a sudden, your storage has run out. Upgrading your device's storage is a great remedy to that, and thankfully, Asus makes it really easy. In fact, I would argue that it's an easier process than installing Windows on a normal PC.

About this tutorial: The Asus ROG Ally was sent to us by Asus.for the purposes of review. The Corsair MP600 was sent to us by Corsair for the purposes of review. Neither company had any input into the contents of this tutorial.

What you need to replace the SSD on the Asus ROG Ally

Asus ROG Ally still under warranty

M2 2230 SSD (this is the only size that fits the ROG Ally)

Screwdriver (I used a slotted 1.4mm)

Plastic separating tool (an old credit card can even do)

An internet connection

To get started, you'll need all of the above. If you need help choosing an SSD, we have a list of the best M2 2230 SSDs that you can use (you can't even use an MP2442 SSD since it's too big). We're using a Corsair MP600 here. Asus also specifically says that to use Asus Cloud Recovery (that we use to reinstall Windows), your device needs to be under warranty.

Corsair MP600 Mini The Corsair MP600 is a great SSD that you can put in the Asus ROG Ally or a Steam Deck, and it packs 1TB of storage that you can fill up with as many games as you'd like. $110 at Amazon

Step 1: Removing the back panel

Switch off your Asus ROG Ally and remove the back panel. Removing the back panel requires unscrewing six screws. You can then pop the back panel off by sliding a plastic separating tool (or even just an old credit card) between the seams.

Once the back panel is lifted off, you'll see a black sheet in between the two fans. This sheet covers both the battery and the SSD. We won't be removing this sheet, but you'll need to hold it back while disconnecting the battery and swapping out the SSD.

Step 2: Unplug the battery

It's important to disconnect the battery to ensure the console is entirely off. You can disconnect either end of the battery cable shown above just to ensure that no current is flowing through any part of the device.

Step 3: Unplug your SSD and swap in the new one

Simply unscrew the SSD from this slot, and you'll be able to pull it out with a bit of force. You can pull it out by holding both sides of it and wiggling it left and right while pulling.

You can then plug in your new SSD and screw it in. Once you've done this, you can plug in the battery, put back on the back panel of the ROG Ally, and screw it back on.

Step 4: Boot to the BIOS and enter Asus Cloud Recovery

Once you've got your ROG Ally ready to go, you'll need to enter the BIOS's "Advanced mode" to use Asus Cloud Recovery.

Hold Volume Down and the Power Button while the device is off. Once in the BIOS, press Y to enter Advanced mode. Select Asus Cloud Recovery.

Asus Cloud Recovery says that it requires your device to be under warranty to use it, and it also needs an internet connection, We suggest plugging in the ROG Ally for the duration of this installation process, too.

Step 5: Install Windows

The Asus ROG Ally's Cloud Recovery service will handle installing Windows for you once you enter your network connection details. Simply let it run and follow the on-screen prompts. It may reboot into a menu like the one below at some stage, in which case, just select Cloud Recovery to continue the installation.

This process takes a long time, and there are a lot of files that it needs to download too. As a result, be patient, especially if you have a slower internet connection. At this stage of the process, you can basically leave it alone until Windows is installed.

Your ROG Ally will also reboot a number of times as it installs all the Ally's drivers, and you may see a screen like below at numerous points. Don't select any of these options; just let the Ally process what it needs to in the background.

Step 6: Install your games!

At this stage of the process, you're entirely done. If Windows boots, then that means it worked, and you'll be able to see your new SSD and all the storage that it has from Windows Explorer. You can then go about installing all of your games as you normally would, and you'll benefit from the storage and speed improvements of the new SSD.

What SSD to get?

If all you want to do is play more games on your ROG Ally without filling up its precious storage space, then there are lots of M2 2230 SSDs to choose from. We used the Corsair MP600, but there are others you can look at too.