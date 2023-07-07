Although you can get a Steam Deck for as little as $400, the base model only comes with 64GB of storage. Even the top-end model only comes with a 512GB SSD, which can be a problem considering many modern games are 50GB or larger. Thankfully, the Steam Deck is easy to break into, and there are plenty of gaming-focused SSDs that'll fit into this handheld PC. Installing an SSD into the Steam Deck isn't too difficult, and here's how you do it.

Upgrading any device like the Steam Deck often requires tools that you may not normally have. Compared to other premium devices like smartphones and laptops, the Deck is actually fairly simple to get into, but it does require a tiny screwdriver. You'll want a Phillips 1 screwdriver or a 1.5mm flathead. Personally, I recommend the flathead since it significantly reduces the chances of stripping screws, but it can screw in and remove screws that have been partially stripped.

As for the SSD, you're going to need one with the 2230 form factor, which has typically been reserved for OEM drives found in small and/or cheap laptops. However, the Steam Deck's explosive popularity has led to a few gaming-oriented 2230 drives, such as Sabrent's Rocket 2230 and Corsair's MP600 Mini. Both of these are PCIe 4.0 drives, though the Deck only supports PCIe 3.0. But for gaming, that won't make any noticeable difference to performance.

SABRENT Rocket 2230 NVMe 4.0 1TB SSD $110 at Amazon

iFixit Flathead 1.5 mm Screwdriver $9 at Amazon

Of course, you'll have to reinstall SteamOS on your Deck after replacing your SSD. Here's Valve's official guide on how to do that, which only requires a USB stick. Make sure you can plug it into the Deck's USB Type C port, although you might need an adapter.

How to install an SSD in the Steam Deck: A step-by-step guide

Remove the eight screws with your Phillips 1 screwdriver or 1.5mm flathead from the backplate. Make sure you keep note of what screw belongs to what hole since they're different sizes. Pull off the backplate. Get your fingernails in the gap between the triggers and the backplate, and firmly pull the backplate off. You'll probably hear some snapping noises, but that's to be expected. As long as you don't use too much force, you shouldn't have broken anything. Remove the three screws located on the silver shield to the left of the fan. Again, note down where these screws are supposed to go because they're not all the same. Remove the single screw keeping the SSD (located below the cable labeled "MB") in place, and then pull it out. Take your replacement SSD and insert it at the same angle that the original SSD was placed. Once the SSD is connected to the slot, press it down and put the screw back in. Place the shield where it was originally and screw it back in with the three screws from step 3. Put the backplate back on by snapping it back in place with the clips. Screw in the eight screws from step 1 and your Deck should be reassembled properly. Follow Valve's official instructions to reinstall SteamOS.

Final thoughts

Although a 1TB SSD can be overkill for the Steam Deck (after all, the largest games are often so graphically intense that they don't run well), it's not exactly an expensive or difficult upgrade, and it's nice to have plenty of storage for today and the future. The Deck is also one of the easiest handheld gaming devices to do maintenance on, which is one of the reasons why it's so great. There are other great accessories you can get for the Deck, like aftermarket cases that come with kickstands and additional protection.