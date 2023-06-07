Apple released the first developer betas of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, and watchOS 10 to developers enrolled in the Apple Developer Program just a few days ago. However, if you initially wanted to try these operating system releases ahead of the more stable public beta period, you needed to actually pay for the program to get access. This was an initial change from the past, where you could have used a third-party website to install beta profiles on your Apple devices.

Apple has since had a change of heart, though, and it's now possible to install OS beta releases without an Apple Developer Program membership, and just with a standard Apple ID. Of course, being the eager person that I am, I paid the $99 fee to join the Apple Developer Program, so I could go hands-on with macOS Sonoma. When I heard the news that you can now do this for free, I requested a refund. And you can attempt to do the same, too.

How to request a refund for your Apple Developer Program membership

It's really easy to get in contact with Apple to request a refund for your Apple Developer Program membership. Just note, though, that you might not be guaranteed a refund. I created my Apple Developer Program account the day of WWDC, and requested a refund through Apple Support just one day later. Apple support called my situation "an exception to our policy."

So, depending on when your account was created, and if your intent is only to beta test operating systems and not distribute apps, this might or might not work for you. It's still worth trying, though, as Apple Support is extremely friendly.

Visit the Apple Developer Program website's Contact Us page. Log in with your Apple ID. Choose Membership and Account. Choose Other Memberships or Account Questions. Choose either Phone or Email to get in touch with Apple Support. Explain the situation, either via email, or phone call. Wait to hear back. You'll be assigned a Case ID, and someone on Apple Support will reach out to you with a final decision about your refund request within 2-3 business days.

In my case, when I spoke to Apple Support, I mentioned that I'd like to request a refund for my Apple Developer Program membership, since I only wanted it to beta test operating systems, especially now that it's included for free with Apple ID Sign-in. The support team escalated my case and by the end of the day my refund with processed.