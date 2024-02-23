The Apple AirPods are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy. But if you discover one day that they aren’t connecting properly, won’t charge, there’s a software glitch, or perhaps you just want to reset them to start anew with a new device, it’s a simple process. Before getting started, you’ll want to make sure the AirPods are sufficiently charged, or at least not at a critical battery level. Once they are ready to go, follow these simple steps to reset your AirPods.

How to reset Apple AirPods

Place the AirPods inside the charging case and close the lid. Wait 30 seconds. Open the lid and put the AirPods in your ears. If they don't connect, place the AirPods in the case with the lid open. On the iPhone to which the AirPods are connected, go to Settings. Go to Bluetooth.

If you see your AirPods connected, select the more “i” button next to them. Close Select Forget This Device. Select Forget Device a second time to confirm. Close Now, place the AirPods in the case and keep the lid open. Press and hold the setup button on the back of the case for about 15 seconds. You’ll see the status light on the front start to flash amber, then white. Place the AirPods close to your iPhone while they are still inside the charging case and the lid is open. The AirPods should be instantly recognized on the iPhone’s screen and you can follow the instructions to pair them again. Close

Other troubleshooting steps

If this doesn’t work, there might be a few other things you can do if the AirPods aren’t connecting.

Make sure a previous owner has removed them from their Apple ID

AirPods require pairing with an Apple ID. If you have received these earbuds from someone as a hand-me-down or purchased them used, the previous owner will have to remove them from their Apple ID before you can pair them with yours.

Check the software and firmware of your devices

Make sure the iPhone, iPad, or MacBook you’re trying to connect the AirPods to is updated to the latest software. Speaking of which, you should also ensure that the AirPods themselves have the latest firmware available. If not, download this first then try again.

Check the battery

It could be that the AirPods don’t have enough battery to be reset or to connect to your phone. Make sure to charge them fully before you start with the connection or resetting process. They don’t take long to charge, so you should be ready in under an hour to try again.

Try connecting to another device

Sometimes, connecting with a secondary device could solve the issue. Put aside your iPhone and try connecting or resetting with your iPad instead. If it works, the issue could be with your phone and not the AirPods, or an issue with communication between the two.

Why reset your Apple AirPods?

It’s worth noting that resetting your Apple AirPods isn’t just a process for when there’s something wrong. There are other reasons you might want to reset them. If you plan on selling them or handing them down to a friend or family member, it’s important to reset them so the person can connect to their own device anew. This will also remove any custom settings you might have for the wireless earbuds and any personal information.

Once the Apple AirPods are reset, they will no longer be recognized by your devices so you will need to begin the pairing process once again. The good news is that this is super simple to do with Apple devices, which will automatically recognize them once you put them in pairing mode. From there, follow the simple steps to continue connecting. Plus, did you know you can connect AirPods with an Android device, too? This will require a pairing process similar to connecting any third-party headphones or earbuds with an iPhone or Android phone. From there, you’ll be off to the races and can listen to your heart’s content.