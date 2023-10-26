Whether you’re planning on selling your Apple Watch, giving it to a friend, or restoring the wearable to factory settings, you’ll want to completely reset the device. A full Apple Watch reset will unpair the device from the iPhone you have it connected to, while also getting rid of whatever apps and data you have loaded onto the Apple Watch.

Resetting an Apple Watch is a pretty straightforward process, and the only items you’ll need to accomplish the task are the Apple Watch itself, or your iPhone.

Backing up your Apple Watch

Creating a backup of your Apple Watch is key if you plan on keeping the device, but need to reset it to clear up a glitch. Doing so will back up whatever apps and data you have stored on your Apple Watch, and the only other device you’ll need to create the backup is whatever iPhone the Apple Watch is connected to.

Fortunately, if your Apple Watch is paired to your iPhone, your iPhone is constantly creating backups of your data, and you'll be prompted to create one final backup when attempting to reset your Apple Watch.

You can back up your apps and data to your iCloud account, or to a desktop Mac or PC. We'll go over how to restore your Apple Watch from a backup in just a minute.

How to reset using the Apple Watch

While this Apple Watch reset method will clear whatever apps and data you have stored on your Apple Watch, it won’t allow you to disable the device’s Activation Lock, which will make it hard for whoever owns your Watch next to pair it with their iPhone. This is why we recommend using your iPhone to complete an Apple Watch reset if you’ll be selling, donating, or giving your Watch away.

But if you’re keeping the Watch after you reset it, doing a reset from the Apple Watch itself (which doesn’t include deactivating your Activation Lock) will work just fine.

On your Apple Watch, tap Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings. 2 Images Close If you’re using an Apple Watch with GPS or cellular data, you can choose whether you’d like to keep or remove your plan. Now all you have to do is select Erase All, and your Apple Watch will be restored to factory settings, and all your data will be removed.

How to reset using an iPhone

With your iPhone and Apple Watch next to each other, launch the Watch app on your iPhone, then select the My Watch tab in the bottom-left corner of the page. Tap All Watches. Tap the More Info icon (an “i” with a circle around it), located to the right of the Apple Watch model you’d like to reset. Choose Unpair Apple Watch at the bottom of the next page. 2 Images Close The final part of your Apple Watch reset will vary based on what type of Apple Watch you own. For GPS + Cellular models, you’ll be asked if you’d like to remove your cellular plan or keep it, while GPS-only models can go straight to the next step. Enter your Apple ID password to shut off the Activation Lock on your Apple Watch. Now the reset process is complete.

How to restore Apple Watch from a backup

If you were able to back up your Apple Watch apps and data before resetting the device, you’ll be able to add everything back to the wearable if you plan on keeping it.

To restore from a backup, all you have to do is re-pair your Apple Watch to the iPhone that created the backup, and select Restore From Backup.