If your favorite laptop isn't running right, or your great desktop isn't running so great anymore, it may be time for a refresh. A common way to reboot a sluggish system is with a good, old-fashioned reboot. While that may fix some issues and help your device run more smoothly, you might be wondering what might happen to your Microsoft Office installation during the reset process. Unfortunately, we have some tough news. You can't reset a computer and keep Microsoft Office as you left it.

No matter what you do, you'll have to reinstall Office each time you reset your PC. This is because resetting Windows 11 removes all of your apps. But don't worry, we'll look at what you can do post-reset right here to reinstall Office after you reset your PC, covering both the subscription-based Microsoft 365 and the traditional license-based Office, too.

Reinstall Microsoft 365 after you reset your computer

Once you reset your PC, you can go ahead and reinstall Microsoft 365 after you set everything up, including your web browser of choice. You'll go through the web, download the Microsoft 365 installer, and reactivate your product.

Head to Office.com and sign in with a personal Microsoft Account that you're using to subscribe to Microsoft 365. You can also sign in with a work or school account if your work or school has access to the core Office apps. At the top of the web page, choose Install and more. On the next web page that opens up, choose your language and version of Microsoft 365. We suggest choosing Microsoft 365- Default version. But you can also pick an offline installer or a 32-bit version of the app. Click the Install button Launch OfficeSetup.exe and follow the steps on your screen to sign in.

You'll know Microsoft 365 is ready for you to use once you see the installer tell you, "You're all set! The Office apps are installed on your computer." You can confirm by going to your Start Menu and seeing if Word, Excel, and PowerPoint are installed.

Reinstall Microsoft Office 2021 or older after you reset your computer

Installing the traditional license-based version of Microsoft Office is a bit similar to installing Microsoft 365. You'll have to go through the web and confirm your product key that came with your Office 2021, or Office 2019 or older product.

In your web browser, head to office.com/setup. Sign in with a Microsoft account. Enter the product key you received when you purchased Office. On the next web page that opens up, choose your language and version of Microsoft 365. We suggest choosing Microsoft 365- Default version. But you can also pick an offline installer or a 32-bit version of the app. Click the Install button Launch OfficeSetup.exe and follow the steps on your screen to sign in.

Once the software is set up, you can launch it from your Start Menu by searching for any of the specific Office apps. Don't worry if you see any prompts about having to activate. This is normal, as you might have to renter your product key.

Just one thing to do once you reinstall Windows

After a clean installation, you're now up and running with Microsoft Office again on your PC. If you're running into issues, you can always contact Microsoft Support for help, as your Microsoft 365 subscription comes with technical support. Remember that it's one thing you might want to do when you reset your PC, though. You might want to disable fast startup or even use things like animated wallpapers.