Resetting your Xfinity router can be an important troubleshooting step, or just a good way to remove your data before returning it to the internet provider. An Xfinity router is actually a modem and router combination called a gateway, and you will see it referred to this way in the documentation. Resetting a router refers to removing all data and returning it to factory-fresh settings, often called a factory reset. If you just want to power cycle your router safely, you can unplug it from the wall and simply plug it back in a few moments later.

If you’re trying to fix connection issues, a reset should really be your last resort as you’ll not only need to set the router up again, you’ll also likely need to reconnect all of your Wi-Fi devices to it. Keep in mind that during a reset or restart, all the devices that use your Xfinity gateway for internet will lose their connection until the gateway starts back up. This is especially important if you use Xfinity for home phone service that connects through the gateway.

Reset your Xfinity gateway with a toothpick

If you're looking to clear all of your Xfinity gateway settings to start fresh, a factory reset is a quick and easy way to return to default settings. You can do a factory reset either through software using the web browser on a device connected to it, or by using a physical button on the router itself.

If you’re comfortable handling your gateway, you can easily reset it with a toothpick or other non-conductive pointed object.

Find the small reset button on the back of your Xfinity gateway. This could also be on the bottom depending on which model you have. Use a pointed object, like a toothpick to press and hold the reset button for 30 seconds. The lights will shut off. On some models without a reset button, holding down the WPS button for 30 seconds will reset the gateway. Wait for the gateway to power back on. The router should be using default settings once it restarts. If not, you may not have held the reset button for long enough.

After resetting the gateway, it may take several minutes to restart. The gateway will not only need to reconnect to your Xfinity service but will need to start the software controlling the system, so you’ll just need a bit of patience.

If you want to reset your router using software, you’ll need to follow a few more steps.

Reset your Xfinity gateway through software

Using a computer connected to your network, open a web browser and type in http://10.0.0.1 in the address bar. Type in your admin username and password. If you didn’t change these, the username is likely “admin”, and the password is “password”. If you don’t have this, the method above is your best bet. Navigate to Troubleshooting, then Reset/Restore Gateway. Select RESTORE FACTORY SETTINGS to initiate a factory reset. You will be disconnected from the router (unless you’re connected with Ethernet) and won’t have any internet access or access to the software until the gateway has finished the reset.

On this page, you can also restart individual components of the router. For example, selecting RESET WIFI ROUTER restarts the router portion of the gateway without restarting the modem. You can also select RESTORE WIFI SETTINGS to load the default Wi-Fi settings without fully factory resetting the router.

Xfinity has used a handful of different gateways over the years with newer models supporting more advanced software, faster Wi-Fi, and higher internet speeds. If you’ve been using the same gateway for a few years, and it’s no longer keeping up with your needs, it’s worth it to contact Xfinity and see if there’s a newer model available for you. And of course, one of the perks of using one of Xfinity’s gateways is support. If you’re having connectivity issues, customer service will be able to check your settings and even apply changes remotely.

Should you use your own router with Xfinity?

One thing to consider when you’re troubleshooting your connection with Xfinity is if you really want to use the included gateway. While remote support can be great for less savvy users, using Xfinity’s software can feel restrictive to some users, and the gateway rental fee isn’t optimal either. If you’re looking to take more control of your network, you can either choose to use a modem and router as separate components, or you can get an all-in-one gateway of your own.

Having a separate modem and router makes it easier to upgrade individual components of your network, but adds complexity and takes up more room. Be sure to buy a modem that is approved by Xfinity to make sure you can get it activated without problems. Once you have your modem, you can use it with any of the best Wi-Fi routers for Xfinity, like the Asus RT-AX57. You could also get a mesh Wi-Fi system for better coverage across your home.

Keep in mind, though, that if something goes wrong while you’re using your own equipment, Xfinity won’t be able to offer nearly as much support if there’s an issue getting connected. If you’re not comfortable doing your own troubleshooting, sticking with Xfinity’s gateway could be a better option.