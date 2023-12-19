Restarting your PC is one of the most common things you'll do every day in Windows 11 or pretty much any edition of Windows. It could be to apply a new update, like the Windows 11 23H2 update, or because you went into the Windows settings app and changed something that requires a restart.

Usually, you can trigger a restart from the Start Menu, but it's also possible to restart by using just your keyboard if you prefer something more simple. This also can be useful if your mouse suddenly stops working, and all that's left for you to use on your PC is your keyboard.

How to restart a PC using Alt +F4

On all modern editions of Windows, including Windows 10, Windows 11, and even Windows 8.1, you can restart your PC by using a keyboard shortcut. Here's what to do:

Close any apps you might have opened. Click on a space on your desktop. Press Alt + F4 buttons together on your keyboard. If your keyboard has an FN button, you might need to press FN + Alt + F4. In the pop-up window that says Shut down Windows, use the arrow keys on your keyboard until the Restart option appears. Press Enter to confirm the restart.

There will not be any extra dialogue boxes. Your PC will restart immediately. You'll then be taken back to the Windows login screen and, eventually, your desktop.

How to restart a PC using the Windows K+X Menu

If you're having issues using the above shortcut to restart your PC with your keyboard, there is another option available. You can try a submenu on the Start Menu by pressing Windows + X.

Press Windows + X buttons on your keyboard. Press U on your keyboard. Press R button on your keyboard.

This will trigger a restart without any other required actions. Your PC reboots and will take you back to a fresh desktop.

Just one way to restart your PC

Using your keyboard is just one nifty way to restart your PC. You also can open the Command Prompt and type the command shutdown - r to restart your PC. Finally, if you have a pending update for you in Windows Update, you can even click the Restart Now button that shows up in Windows Update. As with many things in Windows, there's more than one way to accomplish such a common task.