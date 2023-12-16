The Terminal app on macOS Sonoma is one of the advanced tools, allowing power users to execute complex command lines. One of the commonly executed ones is ipconfig, which enables users of the latest Macs to view their IP address. So, what's an IP address, and how does ipconfig work? Let's find out.

What's an IP address?

An IP address, or Internet Protocol address, is a set of numbers that identify a device using the internet. It's essential for sending and receiving data via the web, and it's a unique identifier for a device in a given network. On the wider internet, you have a public IP address, but you'll have a local IP address on your home network, too.

Knowing either of your IP addresses can come in handy for many reasons, such as accessing your device remotely, configuring a Wi-Fi router, troubleshooting network-related issues, and more. Regardless of your intent, you can reveal your local IP address by running an ipconfig with the steps below.

How to run ipconfig in Terminal to reveal your local IP address

Running an ipconfig in the Terminal app reveals your local IP address. However, the command differs if you're connected wired or wirelessly.

Launch the Terminal app on your Mac. Paste one of the following commands: If you're connected to Wi-Fi: ipconfig getifaddr en0

If you're connected to Ethernet: ipconfig getifaddr en1 Hit the Return button. Terminal should now reveal your IP address.

How to reveal your local IP address using the System Settings

The System Settings app is an easier way to check your IP address. Here's how to use it:

Launch System Settings on your Mac, and go to the Wi-Fi section. Click Details on the network you're connected to. Go to TCP/IP in the sidebar. Your local IP address will be listed there.

How to uncover your public IP address using a web browser

If you want to check your public IP address, use one of the dedicated websites.

Launch Safari or the web browser you typically use on your Mac. Search the web with a query like "what's my IP address?" The websites listed at the top of the results should reveal your IP address when you visit them. If you're using DuckDuckGo as your search engine, it may also display your IP address itself, sparing you the need to visit another website.

Remember that if you have iCloud Private Relay or a VPN enabled, the websites may show a different IP address.

The bottom line: There are multiple ways to check your IP addresses

Knowing your IP address can be useful when troubleshooting network-related issues or setting up certain features on your Wi-Fi router. Still, it depends on what IP address you actually need. As you can see, there are several options to retrieve your IP address, but that's because you actually have multiple IP addresses. If you need your local one, though, then using System Settings is the simplest, swiftest way.