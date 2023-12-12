MATLAB is a powerful tool used by scientists, engineers, and researchers to run advanced coding functions and test simulations using large data sets. Due to the immense power needed to run these programs, CPUs now need help to run resource-intensive commands, so they can cut down on calculation time. That is where your GPU comes in.

GPU-accelerated computing is a relatively new concept, with the advancement of graphics cards pushing it past a simple video renderer meant for gaming. Modern GPUs contain an enormous amount of computational power and thus can be leveraged to run certain functions that, in turn, relieve stress from the CPU and reduce the time needed to run certain programs.

GPU computing in MATLAB

Before jumping into MATLAB and running some code, it is important to understand GPU computing. In the past, the sole hardware used for running computer functions was the CPU. While the CPU is the brain of a computer and excels at handling various tasks, there are some things that a GPU is better at than a CPU. This is because while a CPU is very good at handling multiple tasks at once, its weak point is that it doesn't do well when running one single high-resource task.

This is where a GPU shines — in particular, its ability to perform parallel computing much faster than a CPU. Tasks with massive datasets and complicated algorithms, like parallel computing, are easier for GPUs to perform because they can focus solely on the task and don’t need to operate any other tasks at the same time. Certain CPUs can still run tasks like these, but they need to manage multiple other applications simultaneously, which slows down or overpowers the CPU.

Requirements to use GPU in MATLAB

To use your GPU in MATLAB, there are a few prerequisites. You will need to use a Nvidia graphics card. Unfortunately, no other GPUs are compatible, and currently, there is no way around this. The Nvidia graphics card must support CUDA, specifically CUDA 3.5 drivers. Lastly, you must buy the Parallel Computing Toolbox so your GPU will perform specific functions. If you are already using MATLAB on your computer, you can check your GPU information, computational ability, and available memory by inserting a few lines of code into the program.

Use the % Check for a compatible GPU command to test the compatibility of your GPU. Use the % Display GPU information command to display your GPU's computational information. Close

Enabling GPU acceleration in MATLAB

After you have confirmed that you have the correct hardware and that you have downloaded all the necessary software, it is time to learn how to enable GPU acceleration in MATLAB. While some functions may automatically use your GPU to run the commands, most must be manually redirected from your CPU to your GPU.

This can be done with the gpuArray function, which creates a GPU array that will process the command, and the gather function, which sends the processed information back to the CPU to be saved/used. We will use a simple multiplication matrix as an example of using a GPU array and then return the data to the CPU for further processing.

Use % Define matrices A and B to define the Variables. Add % Perform matrix multiplication on the CPU to perform the function on the CPU. Close Use % Transfer matrices to the GPU using gpuArray to transfer the function to the GPU. Then type % Perform matrix multiplication on the GPU to perform the function on the GPU. Close Then add % Transfer the result back to the CPU to transfer the results back to the CPU. Finally, use disp(C_cpu_result); to display the results in the command window. Close

As a final note, this example is slightly impractical as you wouldn't need your GPU to run this type of calculation, but the steps will be similar for other functions.

How to perform functions directly on the GPU

If the CPU you are using cannot handle the function you are trying to run, then there is a modified version of the gpuArray code that you can use to run it directly on the GPU.

We will use the same example as above to show you how to do it.

Use the % Define matrices A and B directly on the GPU to define the values on the GPU. Use the % Perform matrix multiplication on the GPU to perform the calculation. Close

How to improve your functions when using GPU acceleration

Now that you know how to perform functions on your GPU, it's time to learn some tips and tricks on optimizing your code so that it runs as fast as possible while it's computing. Here are a few things to keep in mind that can help you when computing on your GPU.

Batch Processing: When using your GPU in MATLAB, it is advantageous to use the Batch processing function to improve the overall performance of the program and allow the GPU to segment the tasks for faster computing. Use the pagefun or blockproc functions to use batch processing in a GPU array. Minimize data transfer: Although your GPU may process some functions faster than your CPU, that doesn't mean that it's better at everything. Your CPU is better at handling multiple small programs at the same time; your GPU is better at handling large functions with big data sets. Thus, it is advised to divide your tasks among the two as such. Don't continually transfer the data between the two because it will slow down the hardware too much. Algorithms: Not all algorithms are created equal, and some algorithms work better for GPU acceleration than others. Certain algorithms like matrix-matrix multiplications and element-wise operations take full advantage of the GPU’s parallel processing capabilities and can significantly speed up your GPU’s calculations. Profiling: MATLAB offers a profiling tool that helps you identify bottlenecks in your code. The profiler analyzes the execution time of your functions and offers insight into how you can optimize the code to improve its functionality.