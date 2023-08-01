These days, the gap between a great iPad like the iPad Pro and the best Windows tablets, such as the Surface Pro 9, is smaller than ever. Apple has slowly made tweaks to iPadOS by introducing features like Stage Manager that make it more of a laptop replacement. However, it's still not quite there, especially because it doesn't have a desktop environment like Windows 11 tablets do.

But what if we told you that you could blend the best of both worlds and run Windows on your iPad? You're not going to be replacing iPadOS with Windows 11 or running the Microsoft operating system natively, but as long as you have an active internet connection, you can run Windows remotely on an iPad. If you don't have a Windows PC already, you can use Windows 365, Microsoft's enterprise cloud PC service. And if you do have a PC, you can stream your existing PC over the web. We have a look at both methods for you right here.

How to run Windows 11 on an iPad with Microsoft Remote Desktop

For most people, the easiest way to run Windows 11 on an iPad is to use Microsoft Remote Desktop. With this method, you can stream an existing PC that you already own through your internet connection, and then use it on your iPad. You'll have to ensure that you're running Windows 11 Pro, though, as this feature is not available in Windows 11 Home.

Download the Remote Desktop Mobile app on your iPad. Turn on the Windows 11 PC you want to stream to your iPad. Connect it to the internet. Open the Windows 11 Settings app. Go to System in the sidebar. Choose Remote Desktop. Turn the switch for Remote Desktop to On and note down your PC name. You'll need it later. On your iPad, open the Microsoft Remote Desktop App. Make sure it's connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your PC. Click on the + icon at the bottom and choose Add PC. In the PC Name field, type the name of your PC as noted earlier. Under User Account, choose Add User Account and then enter your account information from your primary PC. Give your PC a friendly name if you want, and press the Save button. Press the back button. Make sure you select Sound and set it to Play on this device. Turn the toggles for Microphone, Camera, Clipboard, and Storage to the On position. Press Save. Select your icon from your PC from the list. The remote session will begin.

At any time, you can end the remote session by tapping on the Microsoft Remote Desktop icon on the left of your screen and choosing the Disconnect all PC sessions option.

Keep in mind that this is a remote session, so you might experience input lag depending on your internet connectivity. You will be able to accomplish common tasks, though, like web browsing.

How to run Windows 11 on an iPad with Windows 365

If you don't already have a Windows PC and want to run Windows 11 on your iPad, don't worry! You can use Windows 365, which is Microsoft's cloud PC streaming service intended for enterprise users, but that doesn't mean you can't use it as a consumer. It's easy to sign up, and you get one month free. Then, you pay a minimum of $32 a month, depending on which type of virtual PC you choose.

On another device, visit the Windows 365 sign-up page and pick a plan that suits you. Choose the Buy Now option. Create a new Microsoft 365 business account by following the steps on your screen. When complete, add a payment method. You won't be charged for the first month. On another device, go to windows365.microsoft.com Click the download icon in the sidebar. Select Get Subscription URL next to Microsoft Remote Desktop for iOS. Note down the URL. Download the Remote Desktop Mobile app. Once the app is downloaded, click the + icon and choose Add Workspace. Enter the URL you were provided earlier.

Once done, you should see the cloud PC you added earlier under the Workspaces section. Click it to launch. As long as you have an active internet connection, you'll be able to keep using this cloud PC. It works just like a regular Windows PC might, and it even adapts to your iPad's screen resolution. I checked out this method, and it was pretty nifty, helping power me through my web-based work without any issues.

There are other, more technical ways

While we have mentioned two of the easiest ways you can run Windows 11 on your iPad, there are other more technical methods. You can use a hypervisor, but you'll have to find a copy of Windows on ARM, which is required for the Arm-based M1 chip. But the other options are easier, so we don't recommend it since it could damage your iPad. Instead, we suggest sticking to the method above.