So, you've got a fancy new GPU, and it's time to say farewell to your old one. Whether you're selling it or donating it, you'll want to make sure that your graphics card arrives at its next home in one piece — it's the least it deserves for all the good times. In this guide, we'll show you how to pack a GPU for safe shipping.

If you still have the box that your GPU originally came in, this task will be a lot simpler. If not, we'll help you pick out the best packing materials to ensure that, no matter what kind of graphics card you're shipping, it's still a graphics card by the time it's delivered.

What you'll need to ship a GPU

If you've already removed your old GPU from your PC without breaking it, you've done the hard part. Now it's time to start gathering the materials you'll need to pack it safely. Here's what we recommend:

Your GPU's original packaging and protective foam

An anti-static bag big enough for the GPU itself

Another somewhat larger box

Parcel tape

Packing peanuts. Lots of packing peanuts

You may also want to get a hold of some bubble wrap, especially if you don't have the original box and protective foam. All these things, including anti-static bags for those who didn't hold onto the one their graphics card came in, can be obtained from Amazon relatively inexpensively.

How to safely pack a GPU

With the materials ready to go, it's time to start packing. Follow these steps:

Place your GPU into an anti-static bag. This will prevent its components from being damaged by any static electricity that might build up as it moves around in transit. Place the GPU inside its original box with the protective foam it came with, and add some tape to keep it closed. If you don't have the original box or protective foam, carefully wrap your GPU in bubble wrap, then place it in another box. This box should be big enough to ensure the GPU isn't under pressure when you close it but not so big that your GPU can slide around. Grab your larger box and fill it up to around halfway with packing peanuts. Place your boxed GPU inside the larger box, then add more packing peanuts until it's full. Close and tape up the box. Give it a gentle shake to ensure your GPU doesn't move around too much inside. If there's a lot of movement, you may want to force more packing peanuts inside. (We did warn you that you would need a lot.)

Your GPU is ready to ship once you're happy with the results.

Let your old GPU be free

We've all heard horror stories of expensive computer components getting destroyed during shipping. We won't lie to you and tell you it never happens. As long as you package your old GPU properly and give it plenty of protection, the chances of it disintegrating at the hands of a careless postal worker are slim. Modern GPUs are surprisingly robust — and ample packing peanuts can protect almost anything.

So, instead of worrying about your old GPU holding up during transit, enjoy your new one. And if you haven't already purchased an upgrade, it might be time to start shopping. Nvidia's high-end RTX 4090 series and the almost-as-impressive RTX 4080 series are two options that avid gamers love.