Here’s how Samsung made the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 water resistant

At the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this week, Samsung launched its latest foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The new phones will likely be the best-selling foldables this year, as they’re more affordable than their predecessors and a lot more durable, two of the main reasons why the average buyer didn’t go for the previous models.

Samsung has made some great advanced on the durability front with its latest Galaxy Z series devices. Both phones feature tougher Armor Aluminum frames, better protective films on the foldable displays, and IPX8 water resistance certification. If you’re wondering how Samsung was able to offer IPX8 certification on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, The Verge has an answer. In a recent post, the publication revealed all the changes Samsung made to its third-gen foldables to make them water-resistant.

First of all, Samsung “developed a special type of lubricant” for the hinge that can “really adhere well to all of the small components in the device.” This lubricant protects all the components in the hinge against corrosion. For the foldable display, the company simply sealed it using a pressure-sensitive adhesive that protects it from water damage. Thanks to these two changes, even if water gets into the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3, it flows between the screen and the two phone bodies without causing any issues.

Additionally, Samsung developed a thick, double-sided tape to seal all the holes in the folding mechanism. The tap is thick enough to allow the screen to slide a bit while folding and unfolding while still keeping water from entering into the mechanism.

Lastly, to prevent water damage to the wires connecting the two halves of the phones, Samsung used “cured in place gaskets.” These gaskets are more flexible than regular rubber gaskets and allow for more movement while keeping the wires safe from water.

As you’d expect, all of these changes make the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 a lot more difficult to repair. But that’s a price you’ll have to pay for some peace of mind.