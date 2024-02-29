Sometimes, ChatGPT shares invaluable information with you that you'd like to keep with you, or you'd like to send it to someone else. If you've had a particularly important conversation in ChatGPT and want to save it, you have a few options of what you can do.

Note that conversations will always save in your ChatGPT history by default unless you turn it off, so you can always access them in the ChatGPT app on mobile or in your browser.

Copy and paste

The old fashioned way

The quickest and easiest way to save a conversation in ChatGPT is to just copy the part you need and paste it into another document or messaging service for quick retrieval in the future. It's not glamorous, but it gets the job done and gives you complete control over the format that it's stored in and where you can keep it.

Export your conversations

Data controls are your friend

You can also export your ChatGPT data, where you will receive a zip file containing all of your conversations, a JSON object of all of your conversations, and other data associated with your profile. To export your data, do the following:

Click your name in the bottom left Click Settings Click Data controls Click Export

You should get an email fairly quickly with information on how to download your data,

These are the best ways to do it

There are browser extensions too, but we don't recommend them

There are technically other ways you can save these too, including browser extensions like ChatGPT Exporter. The problem with these tools is that you're giving a third-party access to your private conversations, and you can never be too careful with your personal data. We wouldn't recommend using them, but they're tools that exist that you can use if you really want to. This particular one has the option of saving your chats in Markdown for sharing on platforms like Reddit, along with Json or as an image.

Otherwise, if you aren't using a plugin like this, then your best bet is to simply copy the outputs that ChatGPT gives you and save them elsewhere. You don't need to overcomplicate it and you can save them anywhere like a Google Document, a Word Document, a private conversation, email, or any other medium. Copy and pasting a ChatGPT conversation will retain the format too, complete with headers and bullet points, so you don't need to worry about losing the layout of it.

If you really needed, you can even screenshot your conversations for sharing on social media or with friends and family, so there are countless ways to save them that don't involve external software.