For a very long time, there was no easy way to download files on an iPhone or iPad without relying on third-party apps. Users could only save images and videos to the Photos app, and there was no native way to browse or manage locally stored files. iOS and iPadOS 13 finally changed that, allowing users of the latest iPhones and iPads to download any file format from the web. So, whether you're on iOS 17, iPadOS 17, or any other recent OS version, you can download files to your iPhone or iPad by following the steps below.

How to download files from the web on iOS and iPadOS

You can save pretty much any file type if you have a working download link

If there's a certain online file you're interested in storing locally, you can save it to the Files app by downloading it.

Launch Safari, and head to the website with the file you want to download. Tap on the Download button provided by the website. Your iDevice will show a prompt. Hit the Download button. Close You can see the download progress through the dedicated icon in the address bar. Once it finishes downloading, you can view and edit the file by heading to the Files app and then entering the Downloads folder. Close

How to change the default download location

You can pick a folder of your choice

But what if you don't want saved files to be stored in the Downloads folder? You can simply change the default folder for Safari downloads.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll and enter the Safari section. Tap Downloads. Tap the Other button. You can now pick the preferred folder on your iDevice or iCloud Drive. Click Open in the top right corner when you reach the desired folder. Going forward, files you download using Safari will be saved to the newly assigned folder. Close

How to save files from other apps to the Files app on iPhone or iPad

Some apps enable you to save files to the built-in Files app

Certain first- and third-party applications also allow you to save their files to the Files app. This is ideal for when you want to store, edit, or compress a file.

Launch the app that supports saving its files to the Files app. Navigate to the file you want to save. Tap on the Share button. Tap Save to Files. Choose the destination when prompted, and hit Save in the top right corner. Close

Saving files to iPhones and iPads can be handy

As you can see, you can save almost any file to iOS or iPadOS, as long as the app or website supports it. Through this method, you can save audio files, archives, videos, and pretty much any file format, even if the operating system itself is incapable of reading it. So, for example, you can download or save an EXE file to your iPhone, even if you can't install it on iOS. It can still be renamed, compressed, or transferred.