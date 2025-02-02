Microsoft recently announced a feature that will add a battery percentage icon to your taskbar, something that many would have liked to see years ago. The feature is currently in testing with Windows Insiders, and it's not known when it will come to general Windows 11 releases.

Thankfully, though, you don't have to wait. There are apps that will let you see your battery percentage at all times right now, and what's more, if you're running Windows 10 or an older version of Windows 11, you may not get this feature at all, so these apps are especially handy. Here are a couple of ways you can see a battery percentage on your Windows PC right now.

Using Battery Bar to show battery percentage

Another app that's been out for a while that does something similar is Battery Bar. This app is actually mostly designed for older versions of Windows, but one thing that's cool about it is that you can actually place the battery icon and percentage anywhere on the screen. Here's how to set it up:

Go to the Battery Bar website and click the Download button at the top to get the free version of the app. Run the installer file and follow the steps until you get to the Choose components page. Now, the standard BatteryBar installation uses a toolbar on the taskbar, which isn't supported on Windows 11. So, if you have Windows 11, do the following: Clear the box labeled BatteryBar Toolbar (recommended). Enable the box labeled BatteryBar Floating Toolbar. The two sub-boxes will be automatically checked, and should be left that way. Click Next and proceed to finish the installation. Restart your computer, and you should see the BatteryBar indicator on the screen. It defaults to showing the estimated time remaining, but you can click it to show the battery percentage instead. You can also move the floating indicator to anywhere you want on the screen, and even resize it to your liking.

If you're on Windows 10, you can use all the default installation settings and BatteryBar will live on your taskbar, functioning mostly the same way. However, in this case, you can't move the indicator or resize it. The floating option also works in Windows 10 if you prefer that approach.

Other options exist

There are a few other apps out there that can show the battery percentage at all times. One option on the Microsoft Store is Battery Percentage Icon, which we did test, but we weren't able to get it to properly start with the system on Windows 11, which made it a little less convenient. However, it does have its benefits since you can easily customize the colors used for the battery indicator at different battery levels and set up battery warnings, which BatteryBar doesn't do in the free version.

Either way, if you're not interested in waiting for Microsoft to finally implement a battery percentage icon, there are solutions out there for you. This option should have been in Windows long ago, and thankfully, third-party developers recognize that.