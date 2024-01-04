An IP address is like your physical mailing address. Once you connect a Linux distribution like Ubuntu to the internet or a router, your system gets assigned two IP addresses. There's the private one, which is used to identify your device on an internal network, and the public IP address, which is what websites see when you connect.

It's important to know your IP address on Linux should you be having network issues or if you're on a call with an IT administrator and they need to connect remotely. The good news is that Ubuntu makes it easy to see your IP address. You can use the terminal or the graphical user interface (GUI) settings app.

Check for a private IP address using the GUI

Checking for a private IP address through the GUI on Ubuntu is easy. Just open the settings app and follow the steps below:

Click Network in the sidebar. If you're connected to Wi-Fi, choose Wi-Fi. Click on the settings gear next to the network that you're connected to. You'll see your IP address listed under IPv4 address.

Check for a private IP address using the terminal

If you want to find a private IP address on Ubuntu, fire up a terminal with Ctrl + Alt + T. Once open, you can use the following commands.

Type the command: ip a You'll see a list. Look for the network interface that you're connected to. In our case, we're connected to the Ethernet interface. It is listed as ether. The IP address will be listed under inet. In our case, it's 10.02.15

Check for a public IP address using the terminal

To check for a public IP address using the terminal, you need to install and use the curl command. Fire up a terminal with Ctrl + Alt + T, and then follow the steps below:

Install Curl with the command sudo apt install curl Once installed, type the command curl ifconfig.me Confirm with Enter on the keyboard.

You should get a readout like the one above.

Check for a public IP address using the GUI

You can check a public IP address on Ubuntu by using your web browser of choice.

Open your web browser. Firefox should be pre-installed. Visit whatsmyip.org.

You should see your IP address listed at the top of the website.

Next steps and more

Knowing your IP address means you can dive into more advanced settings. For example, you might want to use a static internal IP address. This is just one setting that can be changed, though. Ubuntu is an open-source and highly customizable operating system, giving you plenty of room for additional changes.