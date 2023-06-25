All smartphones, regardless of their make and model, offer features that help you send an emergency SOS call or a message, so you can seek assistance during a medical emergency or dangerous situation. The features themselves or the way you access them varies between manufacturers, but they can all help guard your personal safety. Samsung's Galaxy devices also have these life-saving emergency SOS features as a part of the company's One UI software.

Emergency SOS features should ideally be one of the first things to pay attention to while setting up a new phone. They only take a few minutes to set up, and I urge you to do it right now if you haven't already. Here's how to send an emergency SOS call and set up other emergency SOS features on a Samsung Galaxy device.

How to send an Emergency SOS call

There are two ways to send an Emergency SOS call on a Samsung Galaxy device:

The first and easiest way to send an emergency call is by pressing the power button three times in quick succession. This can be done from both the main and the lock screen, and I'd say it's the most reliable way to ensure you're getting the help you need in case of an emergency.

You can also press and hold the power button to bring up the power menu, where you'll find the Emergency Call button. This can also be accessed from both the main and lock screen, but it will only work when your phone's display is on. This means you'll have to wake up your phone first, either by double-tapping the display or by pressing the power button once.

Following the steps mentioned above will only send an SOS call to 911 (or whatever emergency system you have in your region). While that's enough to seek all the help you need during an emergency, it doesn't hurt to set up some other emergency SOS features on your phone, like a medical info card, emergency contact, or even enable emergency sharing that can automatically let your people know you need help.

Open the Settings app on your Samsung Galaxy phone. Scroll down to find Safety and emergency option. Tap to open it and select Medical info to open a page with fields to enter your medical information. Select the pencil icon from the top right corner, fill your all the relevant information, and hit Save. 3 Images Close Now, go back to the main Safety and emergency page and select the Emergency contacts option next to Medical info. Select Add member to open your contact list, and search contacts to add them to your list. Select Done once you've added the contacts. 2 Images Close

Your emergency contacts are automatically sent a message with your location as soon as you send an emergency SOS call to the helpline number.

How to use Emergency sharing

In addition to the features mentioned above, Samsung Galaxy phones also have another life-saving feature called Emergency sharing, which will send messages to your emergency contacts when you need help if enabled. The messages will include your location and a warning if your phone's almost out of charge. Additionally, it'll also send pictures taken with the front and rear cameras, along with a 5-second audio recording. Here's how to use this feature:

Go to Settings > Safety and emergency and look for Emergency sharing. You'll now see a page detailing what this particular feature does, along with a Start emergency sharing button. Select that and tap Start to begin sharing. 3 Images Close

Please note that Emergency sharing will only work when you add an emergency contact, so make sure you set those up.

I wish there was an easier way to access the Emergency sharing feature on Samsung phones. The only way you can access it right now is through the Safety and emergency option that's buried deep within the Settings app, which isn't ideal for those who are in a dangerous situation trying to access it.

Final thoughts

Samsung's Galaxy phones have a lot of essential emergency SOS features in case you're in a dangerous or life-threatening situation. I hope you never find yourself in one but remember that your Galaxy phone can extend all the necessary help if/when you do. Samsung Galaxy phones, unfortunately, don't have fall detection yet, but most Galaxy smartwatches have it built in.