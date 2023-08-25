Foldable flip phones with bigger cover screens are finally upon us. I've been using the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for a couple of weeks now, and Samsung's take on a big cover screen, a.k.a the 'Flex Window,' has converted me to a cover screen believer. Not only is it useful to glance at notifications, but it's also big enough for a handful of apps I spend most of my time on. I also love all the cover screen customization options on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, especially the animated wallpapers.

Yes, you can use GIFs or video clips to set animated or live wallpapers on your Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover screen. It's one of my favorite ways to customize Flip 5's cover screen, and I can't recommend it enough. If you are wondering how to set these on your Galaxy Z Flip 5, then here's a step-by-step guide detailing how to set animated wallpapers on your Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover screen.

How to set animated wallpapers on the Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover screen

Using a GIF or a video clip as live wallpaper on your Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover screen is fairly simple. Here's how you can do it:

Double-tap the cover screen to wake up the phone. Press and hold the cover screen to open the cover screen settings. Swipe all the way down to the end to see the instructions to open your phone. 2 Images Close Select the Add new button. Find and select the GIF or video clip you'd like to use from the Gallery. You can further customize it by adding a frame or changing the on-screen elements like the clock, battery icon, and more. Hit Done once you're satisfied with your customization. 4 Images Close

And that's how easy it is to set animated wallpapers on your Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover screen. As I mentioned earlier, you can also select a video clip to use as live wallpaper. The process for that is also the same, except you select the video clip of your choice instead of the GIF. Video clips will get an additional option that allows you to Trim. It looks something like this:

2 Images Close

Using GIFs and video clips to customize your Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover screen

I've been really enjoying the bigger cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and it's features like this that make it a more enjoyable experience. You can use GIF images or video clips as live wallpapers on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 too, and it works just fine. But it looks a bit out of place, in my opinion, due to the bigger size and the narrow aspect ratio of its cover screen. They look great on Flip 5's cover screen, and I highly recommend giving it a try.

The Moto Razr+ also has a big cover screen that takes up almost the entire front half of the device. It doesn't offer the same customization options, but you can change its wallpaper, choose shortcuts, widgets, and more. If you're still wondering which foldable phone to buy, then consider stopping by our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Motorola Razr+ comparison to find out which one is better for you.