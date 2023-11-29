If you have a brand new PC or laptop running Windows 11 and want to install Java on it, a key step in this process is to set the Java path. Otherwise, you’ll keep seeing a "command not found" error when you run Java commands. You won’t be able to compile code either, as your computer won't be able to find the Java compiler without an address. Additionally, Integrated Development Environments (IDE), scripts, applications, and other development tools that rely on the Java path won’t function correctly, which means you’ll have to navigate to the specific Java directory each time you run a line of code. Adding the “bin” to your system’s PATH is also required; this allows you to use command-line tools and utilities conveniently by making them globally accessible.

In short, when you execute a Java command in the command prompt or terminal, Windows searches through the directories listed in the PATH to find the executable file for that command — in this case, java.exe. Not setting the path will quickly take away the joy of coding, so here’s the lowdown on setting the JAVA_HOME variable and bin correctly on your machine.

Did you remember to install the Java Development Kit?

Before we begin, we assume you’ve already installed the Java Development Kit, or JDK, on your Windows 11 computer and know the install location. If you haven’t, you can do that by visiting the Java website (don’t forget to click on the Windows tab to see the EXE file).

Once you install JDK, the default JDK folder is typically located at “C:\Program Files\Java\jdk-21” where the "21" here is the latest version of JDK, but that can change.

How to set the Java path in Windows 11

Now that the JDK is installed, here's how to set the Java path and get coding:

Search for Settings in the search box on the Taskbar. Click on it. You should be in the System section. Now, click on About. Next, look for Advanced system settings under the Device specifications section. Clicking on it will pull up your System Properties window. Close In this new box, look for the Environment Variables button and click it. In the new window that appears, click on the New button under System variables. Type in JAVA_HOME in the Variable name box. For Variable value, type in the path to your JDK folder — in this example, the path is “C:\Program Files\Java\jdk-21” Close Click OK. Congrats, you’re halfway there! It's time to add the JDK bin folder to your system’s PATH. Go back to the Environment Variables window we mentioned in step 3, and look for PATH under System variables. Click on it and then click Edit. Next, click New, and now add your bin path — in this example, it would be “C:\Program Files\Java\jdk-21\bin” Hit OK, hit OK again, and you’re done! Close

You are now ready to build Java apps on your Windows 11 computer. Some developers prefer Unix-like systems (such as Linux or macOS) for their command-line tools and scripting capabilities, but coding on Windows can be just as fun.