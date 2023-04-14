Maybe you’re running laps and trying to beat a personal record,or you might have a turkey in the oven that you need to tend to in intervals. Whatever the case, timers ensure accuracy. You can use a timer on your great iPhone, a smart speaker if you're at home, or, most conveniently, on your amazing smartwatch. Being able to set a timer anytime, anywhere, and glance at the running countdown right on your wrist can be useful, and the Apple Watch makes this easy. You can initiate a timer using either the app or by Siri voice command. You can even assign a name to a custom timer and set it as a favorite for instant access the next time you need it.

How to set a timer on Apple Watch

Open the Timers app on your Apple Watch. From there, select from a preset duration, ranging from 1 minute up to 2 hours. 3 Images Close Tap the desired number and a timer will begin counting down. It'll ding a few times in succession and display Done on the screen to let you know it's ready. 3 Images Close You can also tap Custom and set your exact desired time, including hours, minutes, and right down to seconds by moving each digital dial up or down until you get to the number you want. Tap Start and it will begin counting down. 3 Images Close Alternatively, you can use voice commands. Say “Hey Siri, set a timer for X minutes” and it will commence from the Watch.

Tips for using the Timers app on Apple Watch

Once you've set a timer, it will show up under your recents list, so you can quickly tap it when you need it again. This is great for custom timers that are very specific to your task and habits. It’s also great if you’re doing serious training with Apple Watch Ultra and want to use the countdown timer to see if you can beat your personal record. (The Fitness app will also keep track of timing for activities if you’re really serious about your training.) If you want to ensure the custom timer is kept indefinitely, set it as a favorite by swiping to the left and tapping on the star.

You can stop a timer from running at any time, or even pause it if you need to step away for a moment Tap the looping arrow image once a timer elapses to start it again if you want to keep going for the same duration of time.

Another neat option with the timer app on the Apple Watch is the ability to give custom timers names, like “Pizza” or “1 Meter Sprint.” You can do this using Siri, with a command like “Hey Siri, set a timer for 18 minutes for pizza.”

There are endless possibilities for how you can use the Timers app on Apple Watch. The easiest way to use it is with Siri, but there are a lot of other methods to help you keep track of your training or cooking.