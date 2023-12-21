If you have opted for an Apple Watch with both Wi-Fi and cellular connection, you can enjoy so many things on the Apple Watch without needing your phone. This ranges from simple tasks like making and answering calls to replying to messages, navigating to a destination, seeing social updates, and more. But first, you need to set up this connection to get started.

Before setting up your Apple Watch's cellular connection, you need to make sure that both your iPhone and Apple Watch are updated with the latest software. You also need to verify that there are no updates to the carrier network.

Make sure to update your iPhone to iOS 17, the latest OS. These instructions hold true for any OS, but getting the latest version is advisable if your iPhone supports it. Do the same for the Apple Watch by opening the Watch app on your iPhone, going to General under the main My Watch tab, and then Software Update. The phone will check for an update for the latest version of watchOS 10. If there is one, follow the steps to download it. You can skip to the next step if your Watch is already up-to-date. Now, you need to check that there aren't any carrier setting updates. Go to Settings on your iPhone, General, and About. If there's a carrier update, you'll see a note here, and you can follow the instructions. Typically, carriers notify you if an update is ever available, and it's advisable to do this immediately. But this step will double-check that you didn't miss anything.

How to set up an Apple Watch cellular connection

A carrier should add the Apple Watch to your plan upon signing up, but this might not always be the case. Most notable is if you're setting up the connection for a family member's Apple Watch. This might also be the case if you're setting the Watch up for someone without an iPhone. Here's how to do it:

Open the Watch app on your iPhone. If the account manages more than one Apple Watch, tap All Watches at the top left and select the one to which you want to add cellular. You can also pair and set up an Apple Watch from this page if you just got a new one. On the main My Watch page for the correct Watch, select Cellular. Select Set Up Cellular. From here, follow the instructions, which may include signing into your wireless carrier account. If you encounter any issues, contact your wireless carrier or visit them in person for assistance. Once set up, a phone number will be assigned to the Apple Watch. Check this by going to Settings on the Apple Watch, then Cellular. You'll see the details here if there's a SIM and connection.

How to know if your Apple Watch is connected to a cellular network

You can easily verify that your Apple Watch is connected to a network.

Tap the side button on the Apple Watch. If the Cellular button appears green, you are connected to a Cellular network. If it's white, you have an active cellular plan, but your watch is connected through other means at the moment. If it's blanked out, you don't have a cellular connection. The Wi-Fi symbol beside the Watch will be blue to indicate that you're connected by Wi-Fi.

How does the Apple Watch's cellular connection work?

Once you have one of the latest Apple Watches with its own cellular connection, you can rest assured that you'll remain connected, no matter where you are. The smartwatch will connect to whatever the most powerful network is. If your iPhone is nearby, it will connect to that. If you're by a saved Wi-Fi network, it will use that. When neither is met, the watch will latch onto your carrier or partner network's available cellular network. It uses LTE networks, but if one isn't available and your carrier supports it, the Apple Watch may also connect to a UMTS network.

Note that if you switch from one carrier to another and sign up for a cellular plan for Apple Watch with the new carrier, your Apple Watch should switch automatically to whatever carrier your iPhone is using. This applies to any Apple Watch model with a Wi-Fi + Cellular option, like the new Apple Watch Ultra 2.

In most cases, wireless carriers help you make a change or set up a cellular network upon purchase of a new Apple Watch. However, if you have purchased online or are getting a hand-me-down watch, you might have to go through these steps to do it yourself. You can also make an appointment to see a Genius Bar specialist at an Apple Store if you still have trouble.

Make good use of your Apple Watch with cellular

If you invested in an Apple Watch model with cellular connectivity, you'll want to make the most out of it. That means setting it up right away. Note that with a cellular connection, you can also contact emergency services even when a Wi-Fi connection isn't available. This means it's about much more than just convenience and everyday connectivity.