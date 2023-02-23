Competitions are a great way to motivate one another to work harder to close those rings in Apple Watch, and they are simple to set up.

Alongside being able to add friends and share your activity on Apple Watch, including the latest and highest-end Apple Watch Ultra, you can also get into the competitive spirit by setting up friendly competitions. This can only be done one-to-one, so you can challenge a different friend each week or stick with the same workout partner. Or maybe you want to battle against each person on your friend list, stacking up points along the way. When you are in an Apple Competition, you’ll see who can burn the most calories and achieve the most points over a seven-day period.

It's easy to choose someone to compete with once you've added them to the Sharing tab on Apple Watch. Here's how to set them up.

How to set up competitions on Apple Watch from the Fitness app on your iPhone

Open the Apple Fitness app (or download it to your phone if you don’t yet have it). Select the Sharing tab on the bottom right. Select the name of the friend you want to compete with. 3 Images Close Select Compete with [Name]. You’ll see a pop-up noting that you are inviting them to a 7-day competition. Select Invite [Name.] If desired, you can View the Rules first. This informs how the calculations work to give you an idea of what to expect and how to achieve it. 2 Images Close Go back to the main Sharing screen. The person has 48 hours to accept your invitation. Once they do, the Competition leaderboard will appear at the top of the Sharing screen. 2 Images Close

How to set up competitions on Apple Watch from the Watch face

Press the Digital Crown and select Activity. Scroll left until you see a list of the people you share activity with. Select the person’s name you want to invite to a competition. 3 Images Close Scroll down to Compete and select it. You’ll see the same notification about the seven-day competition. Select Invite [Name.] Now, simply wait for them to accept. When they do, you’ll see the running tally of your points and the status of the competition at the top. 3 Images Close

When you set up a competition on Apple Watch, one of the best smartwatches, you will earn a point for every percent you add to your rings daily, including your Move, Exercise, and Stand rings.

The Move ring closes slowly as you burn more active calories. This can be done through workouts, walking or running, or simply daily movements and activities, from cleaning to taking the stairs. The Exercise Ring calculates the completion of at least 30 minutes of exercise daily, which includes brisk activity or a specific workout done in the Workout app. You can use your own workout apps or log workouts and other activities from Apple Fitnes+. The third ring is the Stand ring. To close this, you must move for at least one minute every 12 hours of a waking day.

There is only a seven-day option for competitions, and the maximum number of points you can earn daily is 600. A perfect week would equate to 4,200 points.

Competitions through Apple Watch are a good way to motivate and encourage you to work harder, as well as motivate others. You can create friendly bets, like the winner buys drinks on the weekend. Among families, you might do a challenge whereby the weekly winner can skip a few chores that week.

There are a lot of ways to work Competitions into your daily routine and motivate you to get more active in the process.