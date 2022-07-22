How to set up and use Discord Voice on Xbox

Xbox and Discord have combined to provide one of the most highly desired features for console gamers. It’s now possible to use Discord Voice Chat alongside Xbox Party Chat on Xbox One, Series S, and Series X consoles. Initially, the feature is rolling out to Xbox Insiders in stages, before being available to all in a future update.

This is a big development and another notch on Microsoft’s belt as it pursues a life of cross-platform gaming harmony through Xbox. With so many cross-play supporting titles out there now, such as Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty: Warzone, it’s going to be easier than ever to chat with your buddies who don’t have an Xbox console.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

But before you can use it, you first have to set it up. And honestly, it’s not the slickest process. Here’s all you need to know.

What you need

The first thing you need, at least for now, is to have been invited to try the feature. If you’re one of the lucky ones you’ll see a message in your messaging tab reading “Try Discord Voice on Xbox today!”

The other things you will need to make sure you have are the Discord and Xbox apps for either Android or iOS and they’ll need to be on the same device. So go ahead and download those, get logged in to both, and then you’re ready to get started. Also, make sure you have your Xbox console linked to the Xbox mobile app. Eventually, it looks like the Discord desktop app should also be able to do this, but for now, you have to use a phone or tablet.

As a side note, if you previously linked your Discord account to Xbox you will need to first sever this connection. The old linkup simply allowed rich presence information on your Discord profile and you can’t use Discord Voice with it. To do this head into Settings, then Connections, and remove the Xbox connection by hitting the X.

How to set up and use Discord Voice on Xbox

The first step is to open up the Xbox guide again and select that “Try Discord Voice on Xbox today!” message. This will open a pop-up with a QR code inside. From there, follow these steps.

Open the Discord app on your phone or tablet. Tap on your profile picture. Select Scan QR Code. Scan the QR code shown on your Xbox console. You’ll now see a message saying Discord is now on Xbox. Select Get Started. Follow the prompts to log in to and authorize your Xbox account.

That completes the first part of the setup, but don’t put down your phone just yet.

How to join a Discord Voice channel on your Xbox

This is where the process gets a little messy. To actually join a voice channel or call on your Xbox console, you actually need to use the Discord mobile app right now. But not only that, you need to use the Xbox app in conjunction with the Discord app. Confused?

Essentially you’re joining Discord Voice on your phone, then going over to the Xbox app which then transfers the audio over to your console. This is why it’s a good idea to have the Xbox app downloaded, logged in and your console already linked.

The process should go like this:

Join a voice channel or call in the Discord app on your phone or tablet. Swipe up to open the menu. Select the Join on Xbox beta button. You’ll now be sent over to the Xbox app. Select the option to link your Discord account. Follow the prompts to log in and link your Discord account to the Xbox app. Choose the console you wish to send audio to and select Transfer Audio.

Now you can finally go over to your Xbox console and you’ll be inside Discord Voice. The audio controls are very similar to Xbox Party Chat, with Discord’s Deafen thrown into the mix. You also have the option to switch to game chat at any time, as well as use the Discord overlay so you can see who’s talking at any time.

To close out you just hit Disconnect in the audio settings and you’ll remove yourself from Discord Voice.

So, the process is a little convoluted right now, but it works and once it’s initially set up it goes a little quicker in subsequent uses. In Discord, you hit the Transfer to Xbox button inside the voice call or channel and it skips right to the console selection part. Hopefully, the process gets tightened up a bit before it fully rolls out, including being able to use desktop apps as well.