If you use one of the latest iPhones and a Windows PC, you may need to set up iCloud on your computer manually. Unlike on macOS Sonoma, Windows won't sync your iCloud files and other data by default. Fortunately, the setup process is straightforward, and we've detailed it in this guide.

iCloud for Windows features

The iCloud app on Windows supports sync for multiple data types, including:

Files and folders

Photo library

iCloud Keychain passwords

Safari bookmarks

It also offers other handy perks, such as viewing your storage plan and how much you've consumed of it.

iCloud on Windows prerequisites

To install the iCloud app, you need a Windows 10 computer. You need Chrome 100, Edge 100, or a newer version of either to use optional features like bookmark and password sync. Once you've verified that you have a supported machine, you can follow the steps below.

How to set up iCloud on Windows

Your browser does not support the video tag.

To set up and use iCloud on Windows:

Launch the Microsoft Store on your computer. Search for iCloud, and go to the official app's listing. Hit the Get button. Wait for it to download and install. Tap on the Open button. Allow the iCloud app to make changes to your device by clicking Yes. Enter your Apple ID credentials and click Sign In. Choose the type of data you want to sync and hit the Apply button.

How to view your iCloud files on Windows

Once you've synced your iCloud Drive data using the steps above, you can access your files by doing the following:

Launch the File Explorer app. Go to This PC, followed by Local Disk. Enter the Users folder. Go to the folder that displays your name. iCloud Drive should be there. You can view, edit, or delete your iCloud files and folders through it.

What if I don't meet the system requirements?

If your computer doesn't support the iCloud app, head to iCloud.com instead. You can access, add, or delete your files and folders from there. While the native app generally works more reliably, the web client is excellent for those who can't use the former solution.

Why you may need to use iCloud on Windows

If you store your iPhone's files, photos, and other data in iCloud, you may need to access them from your computer. This lets you view and edit the existing iPhone data using your Windows PC. It would also allow you to upload the files you've stored on Windows to access them from your iPhone.

iCloud is natively supported on Windows

Apple's iCloud service is officially supported on the latest Windows computers. While the integration isn't as seamless as on macOS, users can still choose between a native app and a polished web client. You can view, tweak, and upload files through both methods, and the changes should instantly be reflected on your iPhone. If you are unsatisfied with iCloud on Windows and want a stable solution, you could buy a Mac instead.