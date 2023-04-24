One of the nice-to-have features of the iPhone is the ability to use it for menstrual cycle tracking. This is handy for people who want to keep on top of their cycles, and it can be useful for couples trying to conceive. Being able to predict when a menstrual cycle will begin so you can plan accordingly and log symptoms, duration, and other data can help you determine patterns, and having historical data can help you answer questions from your doctor.

Setting up the feature is simple. Plus, once you're done, you can also use the Apple Watch, including models like the Apple Watch Ultra, to log each menstrual cycle and related data, right from your wrist.

How to set up menstrual cycle tracking on iPhone

Open the Health app on the iPhone and select Browse from the bottom menu. Select Cycle Tracking. 3 Images Close Select Get Started under Set Up Cycle Tracking. A pop-up will advise that you’ll receive predictions and notifications as well as cycle history and it will remind you about privacy and security. Select Next. 2 Images Close A calendar will appear asking you to log when your last period started. Select the appropriate date and select Next. You can skip this if you don’t remember or want to start tracking from the next period to ensure you have an accurate count. Enter the duration in days for how long your period usually lasts and select Next. Enter how much time is typically between each cycle. If you aren’t sure, you can skip this step and let the Health app determine this over the next few months. But try to use your best guess. Then tap Next. 3 Images Close If any of the factors that can affect your cycle apply to you (you’re pregnant, lactating, or using contraceptives), select the appropriate ones from the list. Otherwise, select None of These. Then tap Next. Choose what data you want to monitor, including period predictions, cycle deviation detection (so you are alerted if your cycle history shows a pattern that isn’t clinically expected), and period notifications. Tap the slider on the right to turn each on or left to turn off (They will all be preselected as default). Select Next. If you're trying to conceive, you can also select Fertile Window Estimates, Log Fertility, and Log Sexual Activity. Tap the slider on the right to turn any (or all) of these on or leave in the off position as default if they do not apply to you. Select Next. 3 Images Close You’ll then be taken through three pages that explain how the cycle tracking feature works. A solid red circle shows a logged period, a small purple circle shows logged information, like headache or cramping, and a light red circle shows a prediction for when your period is likely to occur. Tap Next to move through these explanatory pages and Done once you have reviewed the third page. 3 Images Close You can now review the data in the Cycle Tracking section of the Health app. You will see light red circles on the days your next cycle is predicted to begin, and under Highlights, the day your next period is likely to begin. This is also where you can manually input period information under Add Period at the top, right corner. 3 Images Close

How to log menstrual cycle tracking from Apple Watch

Once you have Cycle Tracking set up in the Health app, you can log when your period begins or you start having symptoms right from the Apple Watch.

Tap the Cycle Tracking app icon on your Apple Watch. You’ll see a graph and if you scroll down, you’ll see Period, Symptoms, and Spotting with “+” signs beside each. 3 Images Close Scroll further down to see the predicted period date and your last menstrual period date. Use the right and left arrows at the top to scroll to a different date if you want to log on a different day. 2 Images Close Select among the three options and tap the “+” sign to add data. Under Period, you can select Had Flow, No Flow, and choose if it was Light, Medium, or Heavy. Select Done in the top, right corner. 3 Images Close Under Symptoms, select from a wide range of options. Tap the circle beside each one that applies and select Done in the top, right corner. 4 Images Close 3 Images Close Under Spotting, select Had Spotting if this applies, and select Done in the top, right corner. 2 Images Close The information will now be logged in the Health app, and you can view it there as well.

You can easily log tracking data either directly from the Health app or right from the Apple Watch. If you turn on notifications, you’ll get a reminder alert to let you know when your menstrual cycle is approaching so you can prepare accordingly. The app will also learn over time as it determines your cycle, duration in time between, length of menstruation, and more.

The Cycle Tracking app was introduced in watchOS 6 and works with all Apple Watches dating back to the Series 1 model. The Health app works on all the best iPhones, requiring an iPhone 6s or later that’s running at least iOS 13. It, of course, works flawlessly on a new iPhone like the iPhone 14.

In addition to the solid red and light red circle with stripes indicating logged and predicted period, respectively, as well as the purple dot for logged information, you’ll see other indicators if you selected fertility information. This includes a light blue oval to show your six-day fertile window and a light purple oval to show your estimated ovulation day.

Concerned about your cycle and want to discuss it further with your doctor or another medical professional? You can export a year’s worth of cycle history right from the Apple Health app using the Export PDF feature.

Many of the best fitness trackers include cycle tracking features, but the Health app on iPhone allows for plenty of detail and works seamlessly with the Apple Watch.