When it comes to tablets, iPad sales in the U.S. far outnumber its closest rivals, but you can't discount other brands that have carved out their own place in the market. Amazon has persevered with its Fire OS tablets over the years. Despite not having the Google Play Store, Amazon’s affordable tablet pricing and a focus on kids' versions have kept it in good stead and in our best tablets roundup. Just recently, we reviewed the Amazon Fire Max 11, which offers a good display and battery life for a very competitive $230.

But if you’re a parent, getting a Fire tablet for your kid is just the first step. It’s natural for kids to want to play games, read books or watch movies on them. To ensure your child doesn’t access age-inappropriate sites and apps, play games beyond their bedtime, or make purchases without your knowledge, it’s critical to set up some parental controls.

Types of parental controls on Fire tablets

If you want your children to have their own Fire tablet, Amazon Kids tablets are the ones to go for. They come in a sturdy plastic case, which will grant excellent protection, and a two-year replacement warranty. They also come bundled with a year of the Amazon Kids+ subscription service, which includes access to a parent dashboard for more controls and age-appropriate books, games, and more. However, regardless of which Fire tablet you buy, Fire OS offers you the option to set up parental controls.

Turning on regular parental controls automatically blocks Alexa, social sharing, the browser, email, contacts, calendars, and the camera. Amazon Video, Newsstand, Apps & Games, the app store, Docs, Maps, Books, Music, Photos, and Audible will remain unblocked. Parents can also set up a dedicated Child Profile, which offers a lot more granularity in terms of permissions.

How to set up parental controls

First, you need to ensure you already have your Amazon account set up on the tablet. This can be done by going to Settings > My Account and adding your Amazon profile details. Once you have registered the tablet to your ID, it becomes easier to set up parental controls.

Swipe down from the top of your tablet and tap on Quick Settings. Head to Settings > Parental Controls. Tap the toggle next to Parental Controls. You will be prompted to enter a password. This password has to be different from the lock screen password. Tap on Finish to ensure the controls are set up. 2 Images Close

How to set up and manage a Child Profile

Just toggling the parental controls on is a simple process, but as a parent, you will be better off creating a Child Profile, which offers you more granularity in terms of setting time and content restrictions. It also allows you to incentivize activities by setting conditions, such as allowing your kid to play a game only after they've read a book for a certain time. Let’s start from the top:

Head to Settings > Profiles & Family Library and click on Add a Child Profile. Enter the name of your child and their birthdate. Once set up, you can now select the apps, games, books, and videos from your content library that you want your child to access. Once the Child Profile is created, tap on the child's name. Head to Set Daily Goals & Time Limits, where you can set goals for weekdays and the weekend. You can also set the Total Screen Time or determine Time by Activity Type. Under Educational Goals, you can block access to all entertainment content, such as games or videos, unless your child has read a book for some time. 2 Images Close Under Manage Your Child’s Content, you get the option to add and remove content, including books, videos, and websites. Under Age Filters, you can select the age of your child and an age range. Only Amazon Kids+ content appropriate for that age group shows up when your child is searching for apps, videos, and books. 4 Images Close To restrict the web browser settings, head to Settings > Profiles & Family Library > <Child Profile Name> > Modify Web Browser. You can enable/disable web access and allow/disallow cookies that are needed for rendering websites. You can also select age-appropriate videos yourself or select the Filtered Websites & Videos to give your children a more free hand. There are also toggles for Enable Camera & Photo Gallery and Show Profile on Lock Screen. If you restrict the camera and photo gallery, then your child won’t be able to transfer photos using email or upload them to social media sites. 2 Images Close

Navigating the Amazon Parent dashboard

Amazon also lets parents monitor their child’s tablet activities remotely using the Amazon Parent Dashboard. You can head to parents.amazon.com and log in with your Amazon ID. It will show you the devices you've assigned the Child Profile. You can also adjust Daily Time Limits and Pause/Resume your child’s tablet access.

But the important section here is the View All Activity, which gives you a nice visual breakdown of everything your child is up to on their Amazon Fire Tablet. You get a time-wise breakdown of all activities, whether it's on apps or the web. You also get an idea of apps that your child may have requested from the App Store that you can approve or decline.

3 Images Close

Peace of mind

With these tools, you can rest assured that your child won’t access any inappropriate websites or apps. With features such as educational goals, you can urge your child to use the Amazon Fire tablet more mindfully and earn that entertainment experience after they've put in some time to get educated on something. But while this offers some peace of mind, it is pertinent for parents to regularly monitor their child's activity on the tablets.

The Amazon Fire tablets by themselves can seem quite limiting. But you can increase their versatility by considering some of these accessories, such as a fast charger, a protective case, earphones, a stylus, and more.