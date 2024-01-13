One of the things that makes Ubuntu a great operating system and Linux distribution is its simplicity, thanks in part to its Gnome windowing system. The setup process is also simple once you boot up your Ubuntu system for the first time. There's not a lot of extra work needed, and the operating system will take you through a guided setup process, just like the Windows 11 out-of-box experience or the macOS setup wizard might. You don't need any technical knowledge and just have to run through a few steps.

How to set up Ubuntu

As soon as you install and boot into Ubuntu for the first time with a USB installer, you'll be taken to a black screen with some white text. This is where the setup process begins. You'll be taken through a few different experiences and ways to customize your installation.

On the GNU GRUB screen that appears when you boot your system, choose Try or Install Ubuntu. Choose Install Ubuntu. If you're not already connected to Wi-Fi, choose a network or connect via Ethernet. Connecting to the internet is suggested so you can download drivers and additional apps and packages for Ubuntu. Pick your preferred language and choose any of the keyboard layouts that you'll be using. You'll see the Updates and another software screen. Pick Normal installation. This will install a web browser and other utilities and apps like VLC and LibreOffice. For a more lightweight install, choose minimal installation. This will only install the basics like a web browser. Under Other options, choose to Download updates while installing Ubuntu. This will save you time later as you'll grab the latest updates. Check the box for Install third-party software for graphics and Wi-Fi hardware, which will install graphics card drivers and other things that keep your PC working right. On the next screen, choose Erase disk and install Ubuntu. This replaces Windows with Ubuntu. All your data will be deleted so make sure everything is backed up. You also can choose the option to install alongside Windows for an automatic dual boot between the operating systems. If you're more advanced, you can choose Something else and manually create partitions for Ubuntu. Click Install Now and then the changes by clicking Continue. Pick your location on the map. Complete the fields to fill out user information. This includes your name, the name you want to assign to your computer, and a password. Wait while the installation is completed. You can click the arrows to read through the literature and see what Ubuntu will offer you. Click Restart Now. Remove the USB drive from your computer, and press Enter.

Final tips

You've now completed the basic setup of Ubuntu. Once you reboot your computer, you'll be taken to the login screen. Upon login, you might see the Welcome to Ubuntu Wizard. You can follow its steps to set up your operating system with Google, Microsoft, and other types of accounts for easy access to your email accounts.

We also suggest going to the Ubuntu Software Center and downloading some of the top apps. VLC Player is a great example, so you can listen to MP3 files or watch MP4 videos. You might also want to install an alternate web browser like Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. There are many great Windows app alternatives available on Ubuntu should you switch from a traditional Windows-powered PC. Don't forget, you also might want to add a user so someone else can use your Ubuntu system. And, once you've installed some apps and have your data saved, you'll want to back up Ubuntu to keep your files safe.