Windows 11 brought many major changes but at the cost of older software. Video games and apps that worked on previous versions of Windows may not run as expected on Windows 11. Most applications designed for Windows 10 work just fine on a Windows 11 computer, but there are a staggering number of programs from Windows 8 and earlier that simply won't work.

That presents major challenges for businesses with legacy software and even gamers who want to enjoy some beloved titles. Fortunately, it is easier than ever to get these older programs working with the help of a virtual machine.

What is a virtual machine?

There are many reasons to use a virtual machine, but it lets users install a range of operating systems on top of Windows 11. For instance, you can run Windows 98 or even macOS Catalina inside Windows 11. This is completely different from adding another boot drive to your computer.

With a second boot drive, you could run a different operating system on the same computer, but you would have to restart to switch operating systems. For instance, you could partition a hard drive and run Windows 10 on one partition and Windows 11 on the other. In comparison, a virtual drive runs in the background of your primary operating system. Additionally, you can simulate various types of hardware with the touch of a button.

How to install the virtual machine on Windows 11

To get started, you will need to download a virtual machine. I use Oracle's VirtualBox because it supports almost every operating system. It also includes a lot of features for configuring various operating systems and makes it easy to move files and devices into an operating system.

Download VirtualBox from the Oracle website. Launch the installer when it finishes downloading and select Next to begin the installation. Click Next again when it asks to choose a directory, and then select Install in the next window. Close Wait as VirtualBox installs on your computer. When finished, check the box to launch Virtual Box, then click the Finish button to exit the installation tool.

How to install an operating system on the virtual machine

With VirtualBox installed, we can now add an operating system to it. This two-part process includes creating a virtual machine in VirtualBox and installing the operating system. Therefore, you must follow each step carefully to get everything up and running without a hitch. Additionally, you will need to acquire a copy of the operating system you wish to install, including the activation key.

Add a new virtual machine

The first part of installing an operating system involves creating a new virtual machine. This essentially creates a virtual computer that VirtualBox simulates. There are a lot of configurable settings, but we will stick to the basics. This will ensure that most games and apps work. However, you may have to choose different settings if you plan on installing macOS, DOS-based operating systems, or newer versions of Windows.

Open the VirtualBox software if it isn't already running. Click the New button in VirtualBox, which looks like a starburst. Pick a name for the virtual machine, then choose which operating system you are installing. You can also select the operating system's .iso file here if you have it ready. For this tutorial, there is no need to modify the hardware, but you can change it later if necessary. Click Finish when you are done making changes.

Install the operating system

Installing an operating system on a virtual machine is very similar to what you would do with a new computer. The exact steps will vary depending on what operating system you install. Below are the steps to installing Windows XP since it is one of the most popular versions to run on a virtual machine.

Prepare the operating system installation software by downloading the installer to your computer or inserting the CD. You can download several operating systems, including Windows XP, directly from Microsoft's website. Open VirtualBox and select the newly created virtual machine. Click the Start button to launch the virtual machine. If you selected an ISO file above, then you can skip ahead to Step 8. Otherwise, proceed to Step 4 to mount an ISO file. Go to Devices > Optical Drives > Choose a disk file... Locate the ISO file in the File Explorer window and select it. Exit the virtual machine and select Power off the machine in the popup window. Start the virtual machine again in VirtualBox. Press the Enter key to begin the installation. The following steps may vary depending on what operating system you are installing. Agree to the Windows XP Licensing Agreement by pressing F8, then press Enter to select the unpartitioned hard drive. Select Format the partition using the NTFS file system by highlighting it and pressing Enter. Wait for installation. This may take a while, so feel free to leave the computer and check back in a little while. Click Next on the following screens. Close Fill in the Name field and click Next. Enter the Product Key and click Next. Choose a name for the computer and add an administrator password if you want one. Click Next when you are finished. Set the Date, Time, and Time Zone. Select Typical Settings and click Next. Ignore the Workgroup settings and click Next. When complete, Windows XP will run through its initial setup process. You will have the option to connect to the internet and add user accounts. Since we're operating inside a virtual machine, you can ignore the network configuration options and simply add one user. After adding a user, Windows XP will boot to the classic desktop.

Safely exit a virtual machine

Now that you have Windows running on a virtual machine, you must exit out of it properly. There are a few options to safely exit a virtual machine, including the ability to save your current desktop, which will essentially freeze it for later. Otherwise, you will have to reboot Windows each time you want to launch the virtual machine.

Save and exit any tasks you are running on the virtual machine. Click the X button at the top of the virtual machine windows. Do not close the Oracle VirtualBox window. Select Power off the machine if you are finished with the current session. Otherwise, choose Save the machine state so you can return to it later. Once the Windows virtual machine window closes, click the X button to exit Oracle VirtualBox.

Getting familiar with virtual machines

Even though the virtual machine is up and running with its own operating system, there are still a ton of things you can configure. From adjusting hardware settings to adding virtual storage devices, VirtualBox offers a lot of customization. You can also add more operating systems, such as Linux, macOS, and older versions of Windows. It is even possible to connect to the internet or devices such as printers within a virtual machine. But most people want to play their favorite classic games or access an old application. This is where VirtualBox really shines because you won't get those annoying errors and glitches that arise when running these older programs in Windows 11.