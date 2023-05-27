Technology is getting more accessible as time goes on, and Microsoft has made accessibility a big point of many of its products. Products like the Xbox Adaptive Controller or the Surface Adaptive Kit help all kinds of users make the most of their devices. And on the software front, Microsoft recently added a big feature to Windows 11: voice access, which made its debut with Windows 11 version 22H2.

Voice access is fairly straightforward: it lets you control your PC using your voice. There's a long list of supported commands, so you can open apps, write text, and more. If you want to try out voice access for yourself, here's how to set it up and get started:

Open the Settings app on your PC. Switch to the Accessibility tab on the left-side menu. Scroll down (if needed) and click Speech. Voice access is the first option. Click the toggle to switch it to On. If you'd like voice access to start automatically when you turn on your computer, check the Start voice access after you sign in to your PC box underneath. A bar will show up at the top of your computer screen. Click Download to install the voice access service. The process takes a few seconds. Once the service is installed, you can either click the microphone icon in the top left corner to activate voice access. Alternatively, say "Voice access wake up" so the computer starts listening. Say "What can I say?" or "Show command list" to see a list of available commands you can use. You can now speak any of the available commands for navigation. To stop using voice access, say "Voice access sleep". The feature will be paused until you say "Voice access wake up" again. To turn it off entirely, click the gear icon near the top right corner and choose Turn off voice access.

The process is fairly simple, and it gives you a brand-new way to use your PC that doesn't require using your hands as much, which can be helpful for people with physical disabilities or problems like chronic pain. Currently, the feature only works in English, specifically in the U.S., though Microsoft is working to expand to other English dialects.

While voice access is already pretty useful with the original release of Windows 11 version 22H2, there are actually some big changes coming in future updates, starting with the Moment 3 update that's expected to roll out in June. First off, this update will expand the availability of voice access to a few more regions that speak English, including the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and India.

Aside from that, it also brings some changes to the setup process. With this update, after you download the voice access service (see step 5 above), the Voice Access guide will automatically open. You'll first be prompted to choose a microphone to use for voice access, and then you can also click Start guide to try out some of the available commands and get to grips with the feature.

At the end of the guide, you can also open the command list, which has been completely redesigned. The new commands list is broken down into categories and much more neatly organized, and it also provides more of an explanation of what each command can be used for.

There are also more commands listed here, and Microsoft is working to improve this even further so you can see all the available commands more easily.

That's about all there is to know about the Voice Access feature in Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer. As it stands, there's no indication that it will be available in other languages, but hopefully, that does happen at some point. Still, for English speakers, it's a very useful tool already. If you're looking for more Windows 11 tips and tricks, maybe check out how to customize Windows 11 and make it more your own.