Microsoft has been more and more strict when it comes to setting up a new Windows 11 PC. In Windows 10, Microsoft accounts were kind of mandatory, but you could work around it if you didn't have an internet connection. Windows 11 started making the internet a requirement as well, and Microsoft accounts are now required for both Home and Pro editions of the OS.

Thankfully, there are still ways you can work around the requirement for an internet connection when setting up Windows 11. It's more cumbersome than it has been in the past, but at least there are ways to do it. Let's take a closer look.

Related How to install Windows 11 on a new PC Assembled a new computer and wondering how to install Windows 11? Here's a guide to help you install Windows on any computer without an OS.

Remove the internet requirement using Rufus

Prepare ahead of time

Arguably the easiest way to remove the internet requirement during setup is to prepare a custom installation drive using Rufus. This program can create bootable drives for installation, and thankfully, it offers an option to disable many of Microsoft's annoying requirements for Windows 11. Here's how you can do it:

Download a Windows 11 ISO from the official download page if you haven't already. Download Rufus from its website. Plug in the USB drive you're using as installation media and launch Rufus. Choose the USB drive from the list at the top (we recommend unplugging any other drives). Click SELECT to choose the Windows 11 ISO you downloaded. Click START. In the dialog that appears, make sure the Remove requirement for an online Microsoft account option is enabled (it should be by default). Click OK and wait for the process to finish. Now, plug the flash drive into the PC where you want to install Windows and boot from the USB drive. Follow the usual setup process until you get to the Let's connect you to a network page. Once on this page, select I don't have internet. Confirm your choice by clicking Continue with limited setup. Set up a local user account with a username and, optionally, a password. Continue with the installation process as normal.

Since the requirement for an internet connection is completely removed from the installation medium, you can simply plug in this USB drive into any PC and install Windows 11 without an internet connection easily.

Bypass the network connection requirement during setup

No preparation needed

If you can't use Rufus to create installation media that doesn't require the internet (for example, if you're using a VM), then you can still stop the internet requirement by using the Command Prompt. Here's how it works:

Boot from your installation media as normal and follow the instructions (as seen above) until you get to the Let's connect you to a network page. Here, press Shift + F10 on your keyboard to open Command Prompt. Type in the following command and then press Enter: OOBE\BYPASSNRO The computer will restart and take you back to the setup process. This time, however, you'll see the option labelled I don't have internet. Click it. Choose Continue with limited setup. Set up a local account with a username and password (optional). If you set a password, you'll also need to add security questions in case you forget said password. Continue the installation process as normal.

This is a fairly simple solution that lets you skip over the internet connection on any machine if you didn't prepare a special installation flash drive ahead of time. It takes a bit more work, but if you're doing this in a pinch, it gets the job done.

You don't need the internet to set up Windows 11

As much as Microsoft wants to force users to have an internet connection, there are still methods to avoid it, and realistically, there probably will always be. Microsoft itself often needs to bypass some of these requirements internally, so these tools tend to exist for the company's own use. Regular users just need to uncover them, much like how it was discovered that Microsoft has its own tool for enabling features that roll out gradually, despite Microsoft always discouraging users from using similar tools developed by third parties (such as ViveTool).