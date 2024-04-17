While all PC games are typically found on Steam, you likely have a distributed library of games on other platforms, too. That's where Playnite comes in, as it can consolidate all of your game platforms into one front-end. You log in to the various stores you use and download and install your games, but after that, you can just launch them all from Playnite.

Playnite is ridiculously easy to set up, but it makes your Asus ROG Ally even more intuitive to use and navigate. Rather than your games being spread across multiple platforms on an operating system not really designed to be used on a tablet, you can at least access them all from one place. You can set it up in minutes, and it'll scan your entire ROG Ally for games, too!

How to setup Playnite on the Asus ROG Ally

It takes five minutes

To install Playnite, you'll first need to go to the Playnite website. Tap Download and run the installer. Ignore the options that it provides you, but stop at the Library integrations section. This is where you tell it where to look for games, and you select what platforms you use. I enabled Steam and the Epic Games Library, but there's a lot of support for different platforms.

Once I chose the Epic Games Store and Steam, it scanned my Asus ROG Ally for installed games and downloaded the metadata for them. You can also connect your account so that Playnite can see the games you own but don't have installed, so that you can track their metadata too.

Once it scans your library, you're done! You can use it to launch your games as if it were natively through any of the other stores, and it means that everything is combined in one place. It's not a full replacement for any actual storefront, but it's simply convenient when you're navigating an operating system not really designed to be used with a touchscreen. It just makes things easier, and we highly recommend giving it a try and seeing it improves your ROG Ally experience!