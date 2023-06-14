An Apple AirTag is arguably the best Find My tracker for iPhone users, featuring many offerings and a wide coverage range. One of the handy features available on iPadOS and iOS 17 is sharing an AirTag with another user. This allows up to six people to track the same AirTag from their iDevices simultaneously. To share an AirTag on your iPhone or iPad, follow the steps listed below.

How to share an AirTag with another person on iPhone or iPad

Sharing an AirTag from iOS or iPadOS is quite simple:

Launch the Find My app on your iDevice. Navigate to the Items tab and tap on the AirTag you'd like to share. Tap the Add Person button. Tap the Continue button. Type a contact's name and hit the Send button after selecting one. Now you and the new user can view the AirTag's location. Close

How to stop sharing an AirTag

If you change your mind, you can always stop sharing an AirTag. To revoke someone's access:

Tap the person's name in the Share This AirTag section. Click the Remove button. Confirm by tapping the Stop Sharing button. The other user will no longer be able to view the AirTag's location, and they will be notified if the AirTag is being used to track them. Close

Why AirTag sharing is essential

As our steps reveal, sharing an AirTag with someone on iOS or iPadOS is extremely easy. It's ideal for those who leave an AirTag in their pet's collar, bike, or other important item. Before iOS and iPadOS 17, families sharing an AirTag would get tracking notifications when the owner of the AirTag wasn't around. Other members also had no way to view its location without asking the owner to manually check.

By sharing an AirTag, those living in the same household can finally mute unwanted tracking notifications caused by a tagged item that several members tend to carry around. Do note, though, that you can only share your AirTag with up to five other users at a time.