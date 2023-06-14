Apple AirTags are arguably the best Bluetooth trackers for new iPhone users. However, for the longest time, these coin-sized devices lacked sharing support. So only one Apple ID account could track an AirTag at a time. While transferring ownership of AirTags has always been possible, users had no way to track one AirTag simultaneously.

Fortunately, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 finally enable AirTag sharing, allowing several users to view a single item's location at the same time. To share an AirTag with another user, follow the steps we've listed below.

Sharing an AirTag with another person on iPhone or iPad

Launch the Find My app on your iDevice. Go to the Items tab and tap on the AirTag you'd like to share. Tap on the Add Person button. Click the Continue button. 3 Images Close Type a contact's name and hit the Send button after selecting one. Now you can both view the AirTag's location at the same time. To revoke someone's AirTag access, tap their name in the Share This AirTag section, and click the Remove button. Confirm by tapping the Stop Sharing button. The other person will no longer be able to view the AirTag's location, and they will be notified if the AirTag is being used to track them. 3 Images Close

As our steps reveal, sharing an AirTag with a person on iOS or iPadOS is extremely easy. It's ideal for those who leave an AirTag in their pet's collar, bike, or other common item of interest.

Prior to iOS and iPadOS 17, families sharing an AirTag would get tracking notifications when the owner of the AirTag wasn't around. Other members also had no way to view its location without asking the owner to manually check. By sharing an AirTag, those living in the same household can finally mute unwanted tracking notifications caused by a tagged item that several members tend to carry around. Do note, though, that you can only share your AirTag with up to five users at a time.