Whether you have an Apple Watch Ultra or any other new Apple Watch model, you will be able to utilize watchOS 9 and its rich features. One of these offerings is the ability to share your watch face with friends and family. And considering this wearable is perceived as a fashion item, the face layout and style matters a lot. So thanks to this feature, you get to quickly transfer your watch's appearance to one of your contacts. All you have to do is follow the detailed steps we've included below.

Sharing your Apple Watch face with others

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone. Tap and hold on the watch face you would like to share. Click on Share Watch Face. This will bring up the Share Sheet, where you can pick an instant messaging or email app you've installed. Once you share it with a contact, they will be able to add it to their own watch by tapping on the file, then clicking on the Add to My Faces button. 4 Images Close

Being able to share Apple Watch faces with friends is a great feature. After all, some watch faces support many complications, and manually copying from a friend could take ages. Through the sharing feature, two or more people can rock the same Apple Watch face without the need for manual setup.