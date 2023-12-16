One of the most obvious things you'll have to do in Linux, whether you're on a Linux-based laptop or desktop, is to shut it down. Unless you want your system to be on all the time, such as if you're running as a server, it's essential to turn off your device to conserve energy. Usually, you can do this by pressing the physical power button on your computer or choosing shutdown from the on-screen user interface. But, if you're feeling a bit more sophisticated, you also can shut down Linux using the command line. These commands are the same for most common Linux distributions like Ubuntu or Linux Mint and will work on servers, too.

How to shut down Linux from the terminal

There are a few different commands you can use to shut down Linux from the terminal. You can shut down your system now (which is right away), shut down your system with a certain grace period (which is on a delay), or shut down the system at a specific time. All of these methods require you to open the terminal with Ctrl + Alt + T and then Enter. You also have to input your password to confirm the command.

To shut down Linux now, use the command: sudo shutdown -h now Enter your password. To shut down Linux at a specific time, use the command: sudo shutdown -P 3:00 Enter your password. You can replace 3:00 with the time you specifically want Linux to turn off. To shut down Linux after a certain period of time, use the command: sudo shutdown -P +30 Enter your password. You can replace +30 with how many minutes you want Linux to wait to shut down.

At any time, you can cancel these shutdown commands through the terminal. Just enter the command shutdown-c.

Final tips

If you need a refresher, you can go back and look at any shutdown commands through the terminal just to see the history. To do this, enter the command last shutdown. If you want a more sophisticated list of when your Linux computer was turned on and for how long, use the command last reboot. Finally, if you want to see a list of how long your computer was turned off for, use the command last -x shutdown.