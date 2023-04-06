Have you ever been in the middle of a big assignment or out and about with friends or family members when you get a call on your phone, answer, and it’s a spam call? Maybe you don’t even answer, but the phone rings off the hook, disturbing you during dinnertime or while in an important meeting. Spam, robocalls, and telemarketers are an irritating issue. Despite best efforts, these pesky annoyances have been a reality for decades, first with landlines and now cell phones.

While you can’t eliminate robocalls, spam, and telemarketing calls altogether, you can silence calls coming from unknown numbers. In doing so, unwanted solicitors or fraudsters can’t disrupt your days and nights.

How to silence unknown callers on iPhone

Go to Settings and scroll down to Phone. Scroll down to Silence Unknown Callers and select. 3 Images Close Turn the feature on by tapping on the right side of the switch. 2 Images Close That’s it!

Once you turn on Silence Unknown Callers on any of the best iPhones calls from unknown numbers will automatically be silenced and sent to voicemail. You will still see the missed call on your Recent calls list, so you can review it and ensure it wasn’t a number you recognize. But the phone will not ring when the call is coming through. These callers can still leave voice messages that you can access. But the feature automatically sends the call to your voicemail box (if you have one).

To prevent important calls from accidentally being silenced on your phone, like the iPhone 14, make sure to add any important phone numbers to your contact list. It’s also a good idea to advise contacts that you have unknown callers silenced, so they know they won’t be able to reach you right away from a blocked or unfamiliar number. Speaking of which, if there is an emergency and you call emergency services, the Silence Unknown Callers feature will be temporarily disabled for 24 hours to ensure that you can be reached.

Don’t worry, as all other incoming calls from people in your Contacts, as well as numbers you have recently called yourself and that are in your outgoing calls list, will continue to come through. Numbers associated with Siri suggestions, which were recognized from recent e-mails or text messages, for example, will also pass through the Unknown caller's filter list.

If you find that this still doesn’t solve the issue, or you’re worried about important calls not coming through (for example, your child calling from their friend’s cell phone), you can go the extra mile and download a third-party app designed to detect and filter out spam calls. Once downloaded, go to Settings > Phone > Call Blocking & Identification and grant the app permission to block calls and provide caller ID details. Or click the i beside an incoming caller number that you have already identified as spam, scroll down, and select Block this Caller to block any further calls from that same number.

On that note, for those calls, you do want to let through, have some fun and set a ringtone using GarageBand or iTunes. This way, your phone will not only limit ringing to when those you want to speak with are calling, but it will also ring with cool music or melodies versus a generic ringtone.