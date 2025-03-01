Sony was an unstoppable force in the early 2000s. The release of the PS2 went swimmingly, and gamers worldwide were enjoying the technological advancements made by the console. Despite going on to become one of the best-selling consoles of all time, Sony wasn't fully satisfied with how things were going later in the PS2's lifespan. Much like its predecessor, the PS2 had a serious security problem. Once the copy protection was broken, it became the wild west, so much so, that if you buy a used PS1 or PS2 in 2025, there's a good chance it has some kind of modchip inside. Things had to change for the PS3, and Sony had a plan.

Righting the wrongs of the PS2

Sony was going all-in on security

Sony leveled up their security game big time with the PS3, opting for what's called a hypervisor. A hypervisor is what allows Sony to ensure that only signed code gets run on their system, and along with other security measures like encrypted storage, signed executables, and especially the Blu-ray drive, they developed one of the most secure consoles of all time. Microsoft, who took a similar approach, had the security of the Xbox 360 broken in under 12 months from the date of its launch, so what was so different about the PS3? Besides the fact that you couldn't exploit the DVD firmware of a Blu-ray drive in the same way you could the 360's DVD drive, it came down to one key feature that wasn't even a security one: OtherOS.

OtherOS and its demise

Sony makes a critical mistake

When the PS3 was being marketed, one of the key talking points was OtherOS, and how a user could transform their gaming console into a home computer running Yellow Dog Linux. This wasn't the first time Sony touted Linux capability on a console; they did so with the PS2 early in its lifecycle, although they did it to a much smaller degree.

This is a key part of why the security on the PS3 lasted so long. Having a complete Linux sandbox that's capable of doing essentially anything a computer can will take a lot of the heat off of your console from would-be tinkerers, but with the launch of the PS3 Slim in late 2009, the writing was on the wall for OtherOS. The Slim wouldn't support it, and Sony gave no reasoning as to why. Just a few months later, Sony would go on to pull the plug on OtherOS, disabling it in a software update in April 2010. Sony was scared that OtherOS would be the entry point for getting around the hypervisor, and in an effort to keep their impressive run of security intact, they removed capability that was advertised before the console's launch.

In an effort to sure up security, they had done the opposite; Sony had painted a huge target on the PS3, and hackers were already working full steam ahead on breaking the console's security measures. To make matters even worse, just three weeks after OtherOS' removal from the PS3, there was a class-action lawsuit filed against Sony for doing just that. Sony settled in 2018, and had to end up paying compensation of $65 to PS3 owners that purchased one between 2006 and April 2010.

The PS3's security is broken

Once the genie was out, there's no way it was going back in