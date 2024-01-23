Key Takeaways First-gen products are often flawed, but Apple will likely release a second-gen Vision Pro with improvements based on user feedback.

The weight of the Vision Pro makes it uncomfortable for extended use, so a lighter variant is needed for longer sessions.

The battery life of 2.5 hours is insufficient for such an advanced device, and Apple should aim for at least 5 hours of average use.

The Apple Vision Pro starts shipping to U.S. customers in a few weeks. And as the hype builds up, some reviewers have had the opportunity to spend some more time with it. While plenty of positive remarks have been made about this upcoming spatial computer, some of its flaws are also starting to surface in both the software and hardware departments. Personally, I don't plan on buying Apple's Vision Pro. However, if Apple addresses some of my concerns, I could change my mind down the road.

5 Release a second-gen model

First-gen products tend to be riddled with imperfections

Apple Vision Pro is a brand-new product category running an original operating system known as visionOS. While Apple tends to rigorously test its products before releasing them, flaws can always slip through, especially with first-gen devices. And, if the Vision Pro 1 somehow doesn't feature any defects or major issues, Apple is bound to learn from users' experience and feedback and release a better successor.

Again, the Vision Pro could work smoothly, and Apple could improve its performance through future visionOS updates. However, I'm more interested in the changes that the great iPhone maker will apply once it releases the second-gen model in a few years. These changes could potentially be cosmetic improvements, faster processing, improved battery life, a more immersive overall experience, etc.

4 Make it lighter

Wearing the Vision Pro can quickly make you uncomfortable

Source: Apple

In June 2023, our Senior Editor, Ben Sin, tried an Apple Vision Pro demo and expressed how heavy the headset is. Considering that it weighs around 1.4 pounds, he states that wearing it isn't very comfortable. While he believes that resting your head on a cushion may improve the experience, the Vision Pro is clearly not ready for long-use sessions.

And now that some reviewers have had the chance to try Apple's spatial computer yet again, many of them are echoing his statement as well. For me to buy a Vision Pro, Apple would have to release a lighter variant suitable for longer sessions. After all, I would want to use my spatial computer to perform active computing tasks for work, not just watch immersive movies.

3 Address the battery life

2.5 hours of battery life is insufficient

Another valid concern of mine is its battery life. According to Apple, the Vision Pro should last for around 2.5 hours on a single charge. You could continue using it beyond that time limit if you're connected to a power source. While I don't plan on wearing my future Vision Pro on the street, that battery life is still unacceptable for the company's most advanced device yet. Considering its price tag, users would expect more than that. The bare minimum for me would be 5 hours of average use. Before then, I likely won't buy a Vision Pro.

2 Fix the keyboard

I'm not going to type one letter at a time

One of the bigger reasons I'm not interested in buying the Vision Pro is its virtual keyboard. For those unfamiliar, you will have to click one virtual button at a time by moving your finger around. So, it's pretty much impossible to use it to type long messages, articles, or notes without wasting significant time. To type using more fingers than you would do on a modern laptop, you would have to pair a wireless keyboard to it.

While I see myself using a physical keyboard with it anyway, I don't want it to be the sole reliable input method. I'd want to be able to type properly using the virtual keyboard when the physical one is inaccessible. An acceptable compromise would be support for the Slide to Type feature available on iOS 17. The good news is that Apple could potentially address this in a future visionOS update. That's assuming that this behavior isn't due to hardware limitations that don't allow the Vision Pro to detect a user's multi-finger, fast typing. Regardless of the underlying cause, I'm not interested in buying a unit before the virtual keyboard gets updated.

1 Slash the price

$3,499 is outrageous

The biggest reason I won't buy a Vision Pro is its price tag. While I acknowledge that a device as advanced and the added Apple Tax would have to be expensive, $3,499 is insane. I'd happily pay two grand for it if Apple addresses the concerns above. However, I, and many others, could never justify shedding that amount of money on a device that you may need to upgrade every few years. It's simply not a logical or good investment.

I'm only interested in the Vision Pro as a MacBook replacement

As you may be able to tell, my concerns revolve around the Vision Pro not being ready to replace my MacBook Air M2. While Apple hasn't marketed it as a Mac replacement, I can't justify buying a spatial computer if it will merely act as an accessory. I would want to work full shifts using it without a pain in my neck or head. Ultimately, I appreciate how visionOS resembles a wide canvas and 3D macOS Sonoma, and I would love to use my surrounding environment as endless external monitors. However, the company won't have my money before Apple perfects the format.

When observing older first-gen technological products, they pretty much all had design flaws and mediocre performance. Companies slowly build upon these devices and introduce gradual improvements in the years that follow. That's why I'm optimistic about the future of Apple's Vision Pro and hope that the highlighted concerns will be addressed sooner rather than later.