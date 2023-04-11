When you buy a new iPhone, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you may notice that some third-party apps request App Store ratings and reviews. While reviews can be a form of constructive feedback, many of us are typically too busy to actually write any. Consequently, these endless prompts can become too spammy, especially when attempting to focus on a task inside the requesting app. Fortunately, you can deny developers the permission to request App Store ratings and reviews. Whether you're on iOS 16 or an earlier version, all you have to do is follow the steps below. The method is also identical on iPadOS.

How to stop App Store rating requests on an iPhone or iPad

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down and tap on the App Store section. Disable the In-App Ratings & Reviews toggle. 2 Images Close Going forward, apps should no longer request App Store ratings or reviews through the dedicated API. Nonetheless, you could always visit an app's App Store listing if you decide to share your opinion.

This iOS/iPadOS option makes it easy to disable the endless in-app prompts asking for ratings and reviews. After all, users shouldn't be pressured into sharing their thoughts. If someone has strong feelings about an application, they could always do it manually through the App Store.