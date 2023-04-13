If you recently bought a new Mac, such as the MacBook Pro (2023), then you may have been prompted by third-party apps to leave ratings or reviews on Apple's Mac App Store. While rating and reviewing an app can be a form of constructive feedback, many of us don't have the time to do that. And when we do, we prefer to do it by ourselves, not through intrusive pop-ups in the middle of the screen. Fortunately, you can disable these prompts. Whether you're on macOS Ventura or an earlier OS version, all you have to do is follow the steps we've listed below.

How to stop App Store rating requests on a Mac

Launch the App Store application on your Mac. Tap on App Store in the Menu Bar, followed by Settings. Uncheck the box stating In-App Ratings & Reviews. Going forward, apps installed from the Mac App Store shouldn't be asking you to leave a rating or review on the App Store. Of course, you could always visit an application's App Store listing and rate/review it when and if you feel like it.

Having the ability to disable rating and review requests for apps downloaded from the App Store is such a welcome option in macOS. After all, many apps can spam users with review requests, and not everyone has the energy for it. So by toggling this setting once, you can enjoy a more peaceful app usage experience.