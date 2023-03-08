When using a new iPhone, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the device switches between Wi-Fi and cellular automatically. The switch to mobile data mostly happens when the Wi-Fi connection is slow or unreliable to provide you with uninterrupted internet access. However, many of us are on limited mobile data plans and having our iPhones switch to 4G/5G without alerting us can be problematic. The behavior could result in draining your cellular plan if you're downloading large files when the switch occurs.

Fortunately, you can disable this feature to stop your iPhone from switching between Wi-Fi and cellular automatically. Whether you're on iOS 16 or an earlier OS version, the steps to follow are the same, and you can find them below.

Launch the Settings app. Tap on Cellular. Scroll down, and disable Wi-Fi Assist. 2 Images Close Voilà! Your iPhone will no longer automatically switch to mobile data when your Wi-Fi connection isn't reliable.

While Wi-Fi Assist may be problematic to those on limited data plans, it is a great feature for those without a quota. So if your carrier plan doesn't restrict your mobile data usage, you may want to keep this feature on to get the best possible internet browsing experience. Ultimately, you will have to evaluate whether it's safe to keep it enabled or not in your particular case.