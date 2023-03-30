When you buy a new Mac, such as the MacBook Pro (2023), macOS Ventura operates based on the default settings. Though, sometimes, these settings don't match our personal preferences, needs, or expectations. For example, you may find your Mac automatically installing app and software updates. Many users dislike having these processes occurring in the background, as new updates sometimes break certain apps or features. Fortunately, you can stop your Mac from automatically installing macOS software updates, in addition to app updates from the Mac App Store. Below you will find the steps you need to follow.

Launch the System Settings app. Tap on General. Click on Software Update. Tap the (i) button towards the top right corner. Disable Install macOS updates and/or Install application updates from the App Store based on your personal preferences. Now you will need to install these updates manually, after you personally review them.

As you can see, stopping macOS from installing updates automatically is an easy process. If you change your mind, you can always revert to auto updates by following the same steps listed above. We advise you not to disable the Install Security Responses and system files toggle, though. That's because Apple could deliver critical security patches through this mechanism, and all users are advised to apply them on day one.