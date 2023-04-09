If you have a HomePod, HomePod Mini, or Apple TV, then other iPhone users in your house may be able to control these devices' media playback. Fortunately, you can block the iPhone 14 Pro Max and other iPhone models from accessing your Apple speakers and TVs. This way, only you can cast media to these smart home appliances and control what's being played on them. All you have to do is follow the steps listed below.

How to stop others from controlling your HomePod and Apple TV

Launch the Home app on your iPhone. Tap the 3-dot menu in the top right corner. Click on Home Settings. Tap on Speakers & TV. Choose Only People Sharing This Home. 4 Images Close This way, only people you've shared your HomeKit Home with can access these devices. Those on the same Wi-Fi network will no longer be able to see the HomePod or Apple TV as available AirPlay output devices.

As you can see, you can easily block other iPhone users from accessing your HomePod or Apple TV. This comes in handy if you're hosting a house party and have plenty of guests over. In this case, you won't have to deal with random people messing up the queue every minute. Of course, they could always use Siri to control the playback. However, it won't be as easy or convenient as them having full access from their iPhones.