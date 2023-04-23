If you have one of the new Apple Watches, such as the Apple Watch Ultra, then there's a high chance you're not making the most out of watchOS 9. After all, this operating system, despite its small size, packs plenty of advanced offerings. These include the ability to stream music from the smartwatch, even if your iPhone is disabled or out of range. Notably, the feature works whether you have an internet connection or not. Below you will find the detailed steps you need to follow to stream music on your Apple Watch independently. Do note, though, that this tutorial is for Apple Music users. You can check out our other dedicated tutorial if you're using Spotify instead.

Streaming music on your Apple Watch independently

Launch the Watch app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap on Music. Tap on Add Music. 2 Images Close Choose the tracks/albums/playlists you would like to download from your Apple Music library for offline listening. Launch the Music app on your Apple Watch. Go to the Library section to play music you've downloaded for offline playback. If you have an internet connection, then you can listen to non-downloaded tracks through the Listen Now, Radio, and Search sections. It's worth noting that you can't use the Apple Watch's built-in speaker to listen to music. You will have to connect a Bluetooth speaker or headphones to your Apple Watch. 3 Images Close

Being able to stream music on the Apple Watch independently is certainly a welcome feature. I use it all the time when I'm out jogging. This way, I can leave my iPhone behind and just rely on my smartwatch to record my workout and listen to music through my AirPods. Thanks to the downloading functionality, I get to stream my music while offline since my Apple Watch lacks cellular capabilities.