The Steam Deck, being a PC in a handheld form-factor, can be used to stream on Twitch. While we certainly don't recommend doing it, it's surprisingly easy to turn it into a portable handheld streaming machine. You'll need to play any games in desktop mode though, which can be annoying and adds performance overheads, meaning that we don't recommend doing this for any computationally expensive games to run.

If you want to stream on your Steam Deck, we're going to install OBS, which stands for Open Broadcaster Software. It'll do everything for you, and all you need to do is link your Twitch account to the app to start streaming. After that, you can just play around with settings to tweak it to be the way you want.

How to stream to Twitch on your Steam Deck

You'll be using desktop mode

Installing OBS on the Steam Deck is very easy, and that's thanks to the Discover marketplace that comes preinstalled on your Steam Deck. First, make sure your Steam Deck is powered on.

Press the Steam button and scroll down to power, and then select Switch to Desktop Mode. Hold the power button and select Switch to Desktop Mode. In Desktop mode, open Discover in the applications list Search OBS at the top Tap Install

At this point, you'll need to wait for OBS to install. Once it's installed, launch it, and configure OBS to capture how you want. Choose the option for streaming, and follow through with the options until you get to link your Twitch account.

From here, you can add applications to OBS and stream them to Twitch normally. This includes normal PC games, but you'll need to play them in desktop mode specifically to stream. There's no easy way to stream games properly in gaming mode on the Steam Deck, and you need to make heavy modifications for it to work. On top of that, those modifications may be unset in future SteamOS updates, meaning it's not worth doing, especially given the Steam Deck is not really a streaming device.

Streaming on the Steam Deck is surprisingly easy

A webcam and microphone can be used with your Steam Deck, too

If you want to use a webcam or microphone with your Steam Deck, you absolutely can with a dock or USB-C hub. You can even connect a microphone over Bluetooth, plug in a webcam, and have both of those be picked up by OBS. You'll certainly drain your battery though, so it's not really worth doing it. It's fun and yet another example of things you can do with the Steam Deck that you shouldn't be able to do, though!