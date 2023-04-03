How to automatically switch between Apple Watch faces based on your location

Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The latest Apple Watches, such as the Apple Watch Ultra, come packed with features and perks. Some of these offerings are popular, such as fitness tracking, while other ones are somewhat underrated and unknown. For example, you can automate watchOS 9 to switch between watch faces based on your current geolocation. This way, you get to assign specific faces for the various places you visit. If you're unsure how to set this up, all you have to do is follow the steps we've detailed below.

How to switch between Apple Watch faces based on geolocation

  1. Launch the Shortcuts app on your iPhone.
  2. Tap on the plus (+) towards the top right corner of the Automation tab.
  3. Click on Create Personal Automation.
  4. Choose Arrive.
  5. Tap on Choose to pick the desired location.
  6. Click the Done button, followed by Next.
  7. Tap on Search for apps and actions.
  8. Type Set Watch Face and tap on the first result.
  9. Tap on the grayed-out Face button.
  10. Select which watch face you want to use every time you reach the assigned location.
  11. Tap on Next, then Done.
Now whenever you reach the chosen location, your Apple Watch will switch to the selected face automatically. Of course, you get to create multiple automations if you want to assign different faces to the various places you visit. You can depend on this feature to have an Activity Ring-focused face appear whenever you arrive at the gym — this way, the relevant statistics are highlighted automatically.

