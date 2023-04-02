How to automatically switch between iPhone wallpapers based on your location

Apple's latest iPhones, such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, pack plenty of features that many users aren't aware of. And with iOS 16, these offerings only increased to include even more Pro additions. For example, users can have their iPhones automatically switch between different wallpapers based on their location. This means you get to assign a wallpaper for your work office and another for your home. The possibilities are endless! Without further ado, let's dive into the steps you need to follow to automatically switch between iPhone wallpapers based on where you are.

How to link a wallpaper to a geolocation on iOS

Add the different wallpapers you would like to switch between to your iPhone, if you're not sure how, we've prepared a guide on that. Launch the built-in Shortcuts app on your iPhone. Tap on the Automation tab in the middle bottom, and click the plus (+) in the top right corner. Press on Create Personal Automation. Tap on Arrive. 3 Images Close Select the Choose button, search for and pick the desired location, then tap on Done. Tap on Next in the top right corner. 3 Images Close Click on Search for apps and actions, type Switch Between Wallpapers, and tap the first result. Tap on the grayed-out Wallpaper button. 3 Images Close Pick the desired wallpaper you want to switch to every time you reach the assigned location, and tap Done. Do note that if you have a Focus mode linked to a wallpaper, then switching to it will also enable the relevant Focus mode. Tap on Next in the top right corner, followed by Done. 3 Images Close Now, whenever you reach the assigned location, your iPhone will automatically switch to the desired wallpaper. You can create different wallpaper automations for the various locations you go to, allowing you to personalize your iPhone accordingly.

What's so great about this feature is that it also triggers the linked Focus mode when switching to linked wallpaper. This means that your iPhone could automatically turn on Do Not Disturb and switch to a less distracting wallpaper every time you reach your work office. The possibilities are endless!